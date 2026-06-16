District Cooling Market Size to Reach $1.3 Billion through 2029 | MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global District Cooling Market size is projected to reach USD 1.3 billion by 2029 from USD 1.1 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 3.6% during the 2024 to 2029, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™.

District Cooling Market Size, Share and Forecast

Market Size (2024): USD 1.1 Billion

USD 1.1 Billion Projected Market Size (2029): USD 1.3 Billion

USD 1.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR): 3.6% (2024–2029)

3.6% (2024–2029) Core Drivers: Rapid urbanization, escalating global temperatures, strict environmental regulations, and large-scale infrastructure investments.

Rapid urbanization, escalating global temperatures, strict environmental regulations, and large-scale infrastructure investments. Primary Value Proposition: Centralized district cooling systems achieve up to 50% greater energy efficiency compared to conventional split or individual air conditioning units.

The district cooling Industry is set to expand significantly due to the surge in urbanization, rising global temperatures, and the need for efficient and sustainable cooling solutions. Governments and industries are channeling investments into district cooling systems to cut down energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions, complying with stringent environmental standards. Moreover, technological advancements and the integration of renewable energy sources are enhancing the appeal of district cooling systems, driving their adoption across various sectors.

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District Cooling Market Dynamics & Drivers

1. Accelerated Global Urbanization

Densely populated urban centers concentrate thermal load, requiring sustainable cooling infrastructure.

Global Trend: The United Nations projects 68% of the global population will live in urban areas by 2050 (up from 55% in 2018).

The United Nations projects 68% of the global population will live in urban areas by 2050 (up from 55% in 2018). Regional Surges: India’s urban population is forecasted to reach 600 million by 2031, while Africa’s urban population is set to triple by 2050.

India’s urban population is forecasted to reach 600 million by 2031, while Africa’s urban population is set to triple by 2050. Proven Benchmarks: Cities like Singapore and Dubai use centralized district cooling to support mega-scale developments efficiently.

2. Energy Efficiency Optimization & Decarbonization

Centralizing cooling production allows municipalities and enterprises to leverage advanced, large-scale technologies that are unfeasible for individual buildings.

Sustainability Impact: Reduces baseline energy consumption, lowers water usage, and cuts greenhouse gas emissions.

Reduces baseline energy consumption, lowers water usage, and cuts greenhouse gas emissions. Regulatory Push: Strict government mandates for new infrastructure require compliance with eco-friendly standards, backed by financial incentives for green adoption.

3. Transition to Renewable Energy Integration

While fossil-fuel-based systems currently dominate global heating and cooling infrastructure, the International Energy Agency (IEA) highlights an aggressive industry shift toward integrating renewable energy sources to decarbonize thermal networks.

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Asia-Pacific (APAC) District Cooling Market Analysis

Market Position: Holds the largest global market share in district cooling.

Holds the in district cooling. Growth Catalysts: Surging commercial and residential construction, rapidly expanding populations, shifting climate baselines, and heavy state-backed infrastructure spending.

Middle East & Africa (MEA) District Cooling Market Analysis

Market Position: Identified as the region with the highest untapped growth potential.

Identified as the region with the highest untapped growth potential. Growth Catalysts: High-density construction across commercial, residential, hospitality, and retail sectors (notably in the GCC).

High-density construction across commercial, residential, hospitality, and retail sectors (notably in the GCC). Economic Nuance: Global transitions toward non-fossil fuel sources present long-term macroeconomic shifts for oil-exporting nations like the UAE and Saudi Arabia, which may influence future public infrastructure spending cycles.

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Competitive Landscape: Major Market Players

The global district cooling ecosystem is led by key regional utility providers and infrastructure engineering firms:

Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation PJSC (Empower) (UAE)

National Central Cooling Company PJSC (Tabreed) (UAE)

Emirates District Cooling LLC (Emicool) (UAE)

Shinryo Corporation (Japan)

LOGSTOR Denmark Holding ApS (Denmark)

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Thermal Energy Storage Market