Advanced Packaging Market Size to Worth $106.71 Billion by 2035 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advanced Packaging Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The global Advanced Packaging Market Size was valued at USD 48.04 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 106.71 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 8.31% over 2026–2035.”

AI Accelerator Heterogeneous Integration Demand to Boost Market Growth Globally

The need for miniaturization and enhanced performance in electronic devices is perhaps the single greatest commercial certainty as an advance packaging market structuring factor driving growth. The unprecedented magnitude of the investment cycle in AI infrastructure, whereby the purchase of AI accelerators by hyperscalers requiring CoWoS 2.5D packaging with HBM results in the greatest commercial value of advanced packaging demand, is what drives the unprecedented level of capacity investments in TSMC, ASE, and Amkor. Every AI data center deployment generates demand for advanced packaging, where semiconductor content racks up.

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC)

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd

Amkor Technology Inc.

Intel Corporation (Intel Foundry Services)

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

SK Hynix Inc

SPIL (Siliconware Precision Industries Co., Ltd.)

Powertech Technology Inc. (PTI)

JCET Group Co., Ltd.

Longcheer Technology

Tongfu Microelectronics (TFME)

Hua Tian Technology Co., Ltd.

Unisem Group

UTAC Holdings Ltd.

Lingsen Precision Industries Ltd.

ChipMOS Technologies Inc.

KYEC (King Yuan Electronics Co., Ltd.)

Nepes Corporation

Shinko Electric Industries Co., Ltd.

Ibiden Co., Ltd.

Advanced Packaging Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 48.04 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 106.71 Billion CAGR CAGR of 8.31% From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • by Technology (Flip-Chip, Fan-Out Wafer-Level Packaging/FOWLP, Fan-In Wafer-Level Packaging/FIWLP, 2.5D/3D IC, Embedded Die, System-in-Package/SiP, Chip-on-Wafer-on-Substrate/CoWoS, Others)

• by Application (Smartphones & Consumer Electronics, Automotive/EV Power Modules, High-Performance Computing/AI Accelerators, Data Centre & Cloud Infrastructure, 5G & Telecommunications, Healthcare & Medical Devices, Aerospace & Defence, Others)

• by End-User Industry (Consumer Electronics, Automotive & EV, IT & Computing/Data Centres, Telecommunications, Healthcare, Aerospace & Defence, Others)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Technology

Flip-Chip segment dominated the Advanced Packaging Market with approximately 38% share in 2025 due to its role as the most commercially mature and widely deployed advanced packaging technology. Fan-Out Wafer-Level Packaging (FOWLP) segment is the fastest growing as 5G modem integration, AI edge inference chip’s compact form factor requirement, and the wearable’s ultra-thin SiP integration create application-driven specification motivation for FOWLP’s die redistribution without substrate approach.

By End-User Industry

Consumer Electronics segment dominated the Advanced Packaging Market with 48.77% share in 2025 due to the smartphone’s advanced AP, modem, RF front-end module, PMIC, and memory packaging is creating per-device advanced packaging procurement. Automotive & EV segment is the fastest growing due to the demand for silicon carbide power module’s copper-pillar and silver-sintering interconnect requirement, ADAS processor’s thermal management.

By Application

Smartphones & Consumer Electronics segment dominated the Advanced Packaging Market with approximately 45% share in 2025 due to its per-device advanced packaging complexity, whose AP-SoC flip-chip, FOWLP modem, RDL-integrated RF front-end, and stacked LPDDR packaging. High-performance computing and AI accelerators are the fastest-growing application as the AI infrastructure investment cycle’s extraordinary commercial momentum creates the most commercially premium per-package advanced packaging demand in the market’s history.

By Integration Level

2D IC segment dominated the Advanced Packaging Market with approximately 62% share in 2025 due to its commercial primacy reflects the established flip-chip, wafer-level, and single-die packaging supply chain globally. 3D IC is the fastest-growing integration level as AI accelerator’s HBM memory stack, AMD’s 3D V-Cache processor, and Sony’s image sensor backside illumination stacking create diverse commercial applications globally.

Regional Insights:

The fastest-growing regional market for advanced packaging is North America, which will be led by CHIPS Act investments in domestic advanced packaging; adoption of Intel Foveros/EMIB technologies; and motivation to localize production due to AI accelerators. US Advanced Packaging Market: The US accounts for 87.4% of revenues within the North American advanced packaging market due to Intel Foundry Services, Amkor Tempe Arizona fab, and TSMC Arizona fab for AI semiconductors.

The Asia Pacific region was the biggest market in the worldwide advanced packaging industry in 2025, capturing the maximum revenue market share in the advanced packaging business. The Asia Pacific region has been able to lead in the advanced packaging market due to the presence of all top-notch OSAT providers, semiconductor fabrication facilities, and consumer electronics makers in this region. Taiwan is responsible for 38.4% of the total revenue generated in the Asia Pacific market.

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Recent Developments:

2024: TSMC expanded its CoWoS advanced packaging capacity by approximately 60% in 2024 to address surging AI accelerator demand from NVIDIA, AMD, and hyperscaler custom chip programmes requiring 2.5D interposer packaging for HBM memory integration.

TSMC expanded its CoWoS advanced packaging capacity by approximately 60% in 2024 to address surging AI accelerator demand from NVIDIA, AMD, and hyperscaler custom chip programmes requiring 2.5D interposer packaging for HBM memory integration. 2024: Intel announced production deployment of Foveros Direct 3D advanced packaging technology in 2024 enabling direct copper-to-copper hybrid bonding at sub-10-micron pitch for Meteor Lake and Lunar Lake client processor heterogeneous chiplet integration.

Exclusive Sections of the Advanced Packaging Market Report (The USPs):

ADVANCED NODE ADOPTION & SEMICONDUCTOR PRODUCTION METRICS – helps you understand global semiconductor production trends, advanced process node adoption (2nm, 3nm, 5nm, and 7nm), and their impact on advanced packaging demand across the semiconductor value chain.

– helps you understand global semiconductor production trends, advanced process node adoption (2nm, 3nm, 5nm, and 7nm), and their impact on advanced packaging demand across the semiconductor value chain. ADVANCED PACKAGING TECHNOLOGY ADOPTION RATE – helps you uncover growth opportunities through the adoption of 2.5D, 3D IC, chiplet-based packaging, fan-out wafer-level packaging (FOWLP), and heterogeneous integration technologies.

– helps you uncover growth opportunities through the adoption of 2.5D, 3D IC, chiplet-based packaging, fan-out wafer-level packaging (FOWLP), and heterogeneous integration technologies. PACKAGING MATERIALS & EQUIPMENT INVESTMENT ANALYSIS – helps you evaluate substrate demand, packaging equipment investments, TSV and interposer utilization rates, and manufacturing capacity expansion trends influencing industry competitiveness.

– helps you evaluate substrate demand, packaging equipment investments, TSV and interposer utilization rates, and manufacturing capacity expansion trends influencing industry competitiveness. OSAT CAPACITY & SUPPLY CHAIN DEVELOPMENT INDEX – helps you identify capacity expansion activities, outsourcing trends, supply chain developments, and potential bottlenecks across outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) providers.

– helps you identify capacity expansion activities, outsourcing trends, supply chain developments, and potential bottlenecks across outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) providers. AI, HPC & HIGH-BANDWIDTH MEMORY (HBM) DEMAND TRACKER – helps you assess how AI accelerators, GPUs, high-performance computing systems, networking infrastructure, and HBM integration trends are driving next-generation packaging requirements.

– helps you assess how AI accelerators, GPUs, high-performance computing systems, networking infrastructure, and HBM integration trends are driving next-generation packaging requirements. NEXT-GENERATION PACKAGING INNOVATION BENCHMARKS – helps you gauge the commercialization potential of chiplet architectures, hybrid bonding technologies, advanced interconnect solutions, thermal management innovations, and power-efficiency advancements shaping the future of semiconductor packaging.

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