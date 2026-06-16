DAT: Spot truckload rates rise in May on capacity pressure across the market

PORTLAND, Ore., June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truckload spot rates moved higher in May even as freight volumes fell, according to DAT Freight & Analytics , provider of the industry’s leading load boards and freight analytics. Several factors disrupted the supply of available trucks, including the CVSA International Roadcheck inspection blitz, Memorial Day weekend, and ongoing immigration enforcement that continues to shrink the available driver pool.

The DAT Truckload Volume Index (TVI), which measures demand for truckload services, fell across all three equipment types compared to April:

Van TVI: 233, down 9% compared to April

Refrigerated (“reefer”) TVI: 172, down 10%

Flatbed TVI: 267, down 14%





Spot pricing: Volumes down, rates up

Spot rates increased across all three equipment types in May despite lower freight volumes, reflecting tighter capacity rather than rising demand. Enforcement-driven attrition continues to remove drivers from circulation, and truck-post data from the DAT One marketplace during the week of May 10 reflected carriers pulling equipment to avoid Roadcheck-related delays.

Spot van rate: $2.89 per mile, up 22 cents from April

Spot reefer rate: $3.35 per mile, up 24 cents

Spot flatbed rate: $3.65 per mile, up 19 cents





Fuel surcharges remained elevated — van at 73 cents per mile, reefer at 79 cents, flatbed at 87 cents — but linehaul rates drove last month’s pricing increases. The average van linehaul rate was up 20 cents to $2.16 per mile, reefer jumped 22 cents to $2.56, and flatbed was up 17 cents to $2.78.

Spot-contract rate gap narrows

Carriers have also been shifting capacity toward contract freight to take advantage of fuel surcharge programs, which offer more predictable cost recovery than spot transactions. That shift is reducing truck supply on the open market, making the spot market more sensitive to disruptions like Roadcheck and holiday slowdowns.

Reefer spot rates crossed above contract rates in May — $3.35 versus $3.28 per mile — reflecting both the move of capacity toward contract and seasonal pressure on temperature-controlled equipment.

Spot rates were higher across all modes compared to May 2025. The average spot van rate was 90 cents per mile higher, the reefer rate was up 99 cents, and the flatbed rate increased by $1.07 year over year.

Contract rates: Modest gains

Contract rates moved modestly higher in May across all three equipment types.

Contract van rate: $2.92 per mile, up 7 cents month over month

Contract reefer rate: $3.28 per mile, up 6 cents

Contract flatbed rate: $3.77 per mile, up 6 cents





Year over year, contract rates were up 54 cents for van freight, 57 cents for reefer, and 70 cents for flatbed.

“Last month’s lower volumes do not mean May was a weak freight market,” said Dean Croke , principal industry analyst at DAT. “The capacity supply has come down to meet demand, and carriers in the spot market are being compensated for it. Add in the migration of capacity toward contract freight for fuel surcharge certainty, and you have a spot market that’s tighter than load volumes alone would suggest.”

About the Truckload Volume Index

The DAT Truckload Volume Index measures monthly changes in loads with a pickup date during that month. A baseline of 100 equals the number of loads moved in January 2015, based on data from DAT RateView, part of the DAT iQ freight analytics platform, which tracks rates paid on actual shipments. Benchmark spot rates reflect invoice data for hauls of 250 miles or more, offering a consistent view of truckload demand and spot rate trends across the United States and Canada.

About DAT Freight & Analytics

DAT Freight & Analytics operates the DAT One truckload freight marketplace; Convoy Platform, an automated freight-matching technology; DAT iQ analytics service; Trucker Tools load-visibility platform; and Outgo factoring and financial services for truckers. Shippers, transportation brokers, carriers, news organizations, and industry analysts rely on DAT for market trends and data insights, informed by nearly 700,000 daily load posts and a database exceeding $1 trillion in freight market transactions.

Founded in 1978, DAT is a business unit of Roper Technologies (Nasdaq: ROP), a constituent of the Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, and Fortune 500. Headquartered in Portland, Oregon, DAT continues to set the standard for innovation in the trucking and logistics industry. Visit dat.com for more information.

Media contact:

Georgia Jablon

DAT Freight & Analytics

904-305-6454; georgia.jablon@dat.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/57d409dc-32d3-46a9-88bb-5de44d8f17a0