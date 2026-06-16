Elevate Summer Hosting with Health in Mind: Easy Apps, Meals and Sides Made with Fresh, Juicy Grapes

NEW YORK, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Feature Impact) Once temperatures climb, summer entertaining tends to look a little different. Heavy comfort foods give way to lighter fare, tables move outdoors and hosts are on the hunt for dishes that feel effortless without sacrificing flavor. It’s a season for skewers, salads and small bites that are easily shared on a patio among friends and loved ones.

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Fresh ingredients, simple preparation and naturally hydrating foods can be the staples of your next summer soiree, especially when your goal is to spend less time in the kitchen and more time at the table with guests. Crisp, juicy, colorful Grapes from California are a natural fit as their sweetness can brighten savory dishes while balancing salty, smoky flavors off the grill.

With little preparation, grapes are a perfect snack while waiting for the main course; no peeling, slicing or complicated prep required. A quick rinse is all it takes to serve fresh grapes as an easy addition to snack trays or last-minute appetizers.

Tasty fuels healthy and healthy makes happy, which is why grapes, a natural source of antioxidants and other polyphenols and a good source of vitamin K, make for a delicious accompaniment to usual summer fare. Serve them on their own for a hydrating snack thanks to their high water content, or take advantage of their combination of flavor, convenience and nutrition as a key ingredient that elevates summer recipes.

For example, Italian Sausage and California Grape Skewers can be the main attraction at barbecues and weekend gatherings, offering elegant presentation without spending hours in the kitchen. Paired with a California Grape Fennel and Citrus Salad, it’s a light, easy meal that can both impress and refresh.

While guests wait for the main course, California Grape, Walnut and Endive Bites combine a sweet crunch with savory blue cheese. Top with a drizzle of honey – or hot honey for a bit of heat – to complement lively conversation and the familiar relaxation of summer gatherings.

In many ways, warm-weather entertaining is less about elaborate meals and more about fresh, approachable foods – like grapes – that help set the tone for a relaxing atmosphere, offering both a practical and elevated solution to make hosting a (summer) breeze.

To discover more ways to both elevate and simplify gatherings throughout the season, visit GrapesFromCalifornia.com.

Italian Sausage and California Grape Skewers

Servings: 6

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar

1/2 teaspoon dried Italian herb seasoning

4 precooked chicken Italian sausages

6 skewers (10 inches)

30 green, black and red Grapes from California

24 squares (1 inch each) red onion

snipped fresh basil (optional)

In small bowl, combine olive oil, balsamic vinegar and Italian herb seasoning; set aside. Cut each sausage into six slices. Thread on skewers, alternating with grapes and onion.

Preheat grill to medium-low heat.

Place oiled piece of foil on grill and top with skewers. Grill 5 minutes, or until grapes are softened and sausage and vegetables are lightly browned, turning and basting with balsamic vinegar mixture occasionally.

Transfer to platter and garnish with snipped fresh basil, if desired.

Note: If using bamboo skewers, soak at least 1 hour in water to avoid burning.

Nutritional information per serving: 170 calories; 9 g protein; 11 g carbohydrates; 10 g fat (53% calories from fat); 2.5 g saturated fat (13% calories from saturated fat); 55 mg cholesterol; 470 mg sodium; 2 g fiber.

California Grape, Walnut and Endive Bites

Servings: 6

12 large red and green Belgian endive leaves

1/3 cup blue cheese

12 black, green and red Grapes from California, quartered

1/4 cup coarsely chopped walnuts, toasted

1 tablespoon honey or hot honey

Place endive leaves on large platter and scatter equal amounts of cheese on each. Place four grape wedges on each and sprinkle with equal amounts of walnuts. Drizzle lightly with honey or hot honey.

Nutritional information per serving: 90 calories; 3 g protein; 8 g carbohydrates; 5 g fat (50% calories from fat); 1.5 g saturated fat (15% calories from saturated fat); 5 mg cholesterol; 105 mg sodium; 3 g fiber.

California Grape Fennel and Citrus Salad

Servings: 4

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 1/2 tablespoons lemon juice

1 teaspoon honey

sea salt, to taste

3 cups halved Grapes from California

3 fresh mandarin oranges, peeled and sectioned

1/2 cup very thin slivers fennel (anise)

4 cups baby arugula

1/3 cup roasted, salted pistachio kernels

In large bowl, stir olive oil, lemon juice, honey and salt. Add grapes, oranges and fennel; toss to coat. Place arugula in four bowls and top with fruit. Sprinkle with pistachios and serve.

Nutritional information per serving: 240 calories; 4 g protein; 33 g carbohydrates; 12 g fat (45% calories from fat); 1.5 g saturated fat (6% calories from saturated fat); 0 mg cholesterol; 60 mg sodium; 4 g fiber.

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