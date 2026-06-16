VIA Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Via Transportation, Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit with the Schall Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm , a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Via Transportation, Inc. (“Via” or “the Company”) (NYSE: VIA) for violations of the federal securities laws.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's September 15, 2025, initial public offering ("IPO") are encouraged to contact the firm before August 10, 2026.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com , or by email at bschall@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Via touted its business as enjoying durable revenue growth as part of its “land and expand” strategy, emphasizing its German operations in particular. In fact, the Company was suffering from growth obstacles, such as adding customers faster than they were generating revenue, causing its Annual Run-Rat Revenue (“ARR”) to decline. Despite its earlier claims, the Company revealed on May 12, 2026, that regulatory pressures in Germany were hampering its growth. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the IPO period. When the market learned the truth about Via, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm

Brian Schall, Esq.,

www.schallfirm.com

Office: 310-301-3335

info@schallfirm.com

SOURCE:

The Schall Law Firm