ENDVR Energy Spotlights Advanced Vegetation Management in Upcoming Industry Session Featuring Jason Edwards

MILTON, Ontario, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ENDVR Energy’s VP of Energy Generation and Solutions, Jason Edwards, is presenting at the upcoming live session, hosted by Enlit, titled “LiDAR vs Satellite: Pros, Cons, & Use Cases in Vegetation Management” on Thursday, June 25, 2026. The 60-minute online session will explore how utilities are moving beyond periodic inspections toward a more continuous, data-driven approach by combining LiDAR and satellite monitoring.

Joining Edwards are fellow industry leaders Miguel Cordeiro, Head of Partnerships at Spotlite, and Ricardo Messias, Senior Advisor at EDP, who will share practical insights on how utilities are reducing vegetation-related outages, improving network visibility, and optimizing maintenance strategies.

The discussion will cover key topics including:

Where LiDAR and satellite technologies deliver the most value

How utilities are reducing costs while improving reliability

Real-world examples of integrated vegetation management approaches

How satellite data and AI support continuous monitoring and work validation





Designed for professionals in grid operations, vegetation management, asset management, and network reliability, the session will provide practical perspectives from utilities already adopting these approaches.

Register is now open: https://www.enlit.world/events/lidar-vs-satellite-pros-cons-use-cases-in-vegetation-management

For more information about ENDVR Energy and its initiatives, visit https://endvrenergy.com.

About ENDVR Energy:

ENDVR Energy, a subsidiary of Milton Hydro Holdings Inc., is dedicated to delivering innovative, end-to-end solutions that drive sustainability and efficiency across the energy sector. Serving local distribution companies and their partners, we provide comprehensive services spanning design, engineering, construction, installation, inspections, and field services.

From smart meter deployment, utility locates, and EV accessibility to clean energy generation and infrastructure upgrades and assessment programs, our collaborative leadership and commitment to innovation empowers our customers and communities to achieve a sustainable, electrified future. Backed by the experience and expertise of our sister company, Milton Hydro Distribution Inc., we are a trusted partner in advancing reliable and efficient energy solutions.