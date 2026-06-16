Winslow Technology Group LLC announces Founding Partner Sponsorship for the 2026 Travelers Championship

WALTHAM, Mass., June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winslow Technology Group, LLC, (WTG) a leading provider of information technology solutions, managed services, cybersecurity services, and financial services, today announced its commitment as a Founding Partner Sponsor of the Travelers Championship, a PGA TOUR Signature Event taking place from June 22 – 28, at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut. As a Founding Partner Sponsor, WTG is proud to support an event that combines competitive excellence with meaningful community impact. Proceeds from the tournament will directly benefit hundreds of charitable organizations.

“Winslow Technology Group is excited to become a Founding Partner of the Travelers Championship, a Signature Event on the PGA TOUR and the only PGA TOUR event held in New England. The tournament’s mission of giving back has had a direct impact on more than hundreds of nonprofit organizations, including The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp, which serves children and families coping with cancer and other serious illnesses. Last year over $4 Million was raised for local charities. Since the tournament’s inception in 1952, over $59 Million has been raised for local charities. WTG has been a supporter of this cornerstone event of the Connecticut community since 2007. Our increased investment this year represents our long-term commitment to the success of the Travelers Championship. We are excited for the opportunities ahead at TPC River Highlands and look forward to creating memorable experiences for our customers, partners, staff, and guests at the Travelers Championship this year and in the future.” — Scott Winslow, President and Founder of Winslow Technology Group

The Winslow Technology Group Invitational on Monday, June 22nd provides the opportunity for three amateurs (threesomes) to play alongside PGA TOUR caddies from the Travelers Championship player field. These caddies will be on the bag for TOUR professionals later in the week, making this a unique way to kick off tournament week. Threesomes will have a one-of-a-kind experience by playing TPC River Highlands just days prior to the official start of competition of one of the elite Signature Events on the PGA TOUR.

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For more information about Winslow Technology Group, please visit https://www.winslowtg.com

For more information about the Travelers Championship, please visit https://travelerschampionship.com

About Winslow Technology Group

Winslow Technology Group, LLC (WTG) is a leading provider of IT Solutions, Managed Services, Cybersecurity Services, and Financial Services dedicated to providing exceptional business outcomes for our customers since 2003. WTG enables our clients to innovate and transform their business by realizing the benefits of artificial intelligence, data center, cybersecurity, digital workspace, networking, and cloud infrastructure solutions. WTG serves the IT needs of clients ranging from medium sized organizations to Fortune 50 companies that operate in a variety of market segments including public sector, finance, healthcare, insurance, education, manufacturing, technology, and more.

Contact

Lori Wilkins

Winslow Technology Group

781-697-0603

lori@winslowtg.com