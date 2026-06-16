Private Brands Are Driving Store Choice for the Majority of Consumers, New Report Finds

ST. LOUIS, Mo., June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: ADV), the leading omnichannel retail solutions agency in North America, and its private brands business, Daymon, today released the Summer 2026 Private Brand Intelligence Report (PBIR). A top finding in the proprietary report found that 71% of consumers choose their preferred retailer because of its private brand program.

"At Advantage Solutions and Daymon, our business is built on understanding what motivates consumers and drives all of their purchasing decisions," said Dave Peacock, CEO of Advantage Solutions. "What that understanding tells us right now is that private brands are commanding shopper loyalty, and the retailers who win will be the ones who translate that intelligence into better products, sharper execution, and experiences that keep shoppers coming back."

By the Numbers: What Consumers Are Telling Us About How They Shop

95% of consumers surveyed regularly purchase private brands.

98% of consumers view private brand prices as the same or better than national brands.

96% of consumers view the overall value of private brands as the same or better than national brands.

85% of consumers are making active shopping choices to live a healthier lifestyle.

59% of consumers are more loyal to price than to brands or retailers.

89% of consumers purchase products with seasonal flavors.





Going Deeper: Research-Backed Trends Shaping Consumer Habits

Summer Flavors Are in Demand: Flavor continues to drive consumer interest and create opportunities for innovation. This preview explores summer flavor trends ahead of Daymon's upcoming Future of Flavor Report.





Flavor continues to drive consumer interest and create opportunities for innovation. This preview explores summer flavor trends ahead of Daymon's upcoming Future of Flavor Report. The New Era of Everyday Wellness: New catalysts continue to transform wellness expectations, and consumers are redefining wellness on their own terms. This section explores what that shift means for private brand strategies, innovation, and long-term growth.





New catalysts continue to transform wellness expectations, and consumers are redefining wellness on their own terms. This section explores what that shift means for private brand strategies, innovation, and long-term growth. Why Retailers and Suppliers Can't Ignore Escalating Regulatory Pressure: New regulations and compliance requirements are reshaping responsibility across the private brand landscape. This section examines how getting ahead of them can become a point of differentiation.





New regulations and compliance requirements are reshaping responsibility across the private brand landscape. This section examines how getting ahead of them can become a point of differentiation. How Private Brand Leaders are Winning the "Store of Choice" Battle: Private brand growth is accelerating, but a small group of retailers is capturing most of the gains. This section breaks down the fundamentals driving their success and how others can replicate it.





"With ongoing uncertainty across retail, the economy, and global markets, staying agile and ahead of change has never been more critical for our clients and customers," said Christine Boenig, President of Daymon North America. "Our Private Brand Intelligence Report exists to turn that complexity into a competitive advantage, keeping retailers, suppliers, and industry leaders informed on the trends and emerging issues that matter most. Daymon remains a steady force in this fast-moving industry, equipped with customizable solutions to keep our clients' private brand programs growing and prepared for whatever comes next."

Daymon has independently produced its PBIR since 2018, with current editions released each June and December, to showcase Summer and Holiday consumer habits. The Summer 2026 edition includes proprietary research from two national surveys of adult consumers responsible for shopping in their households. In total, the two studies received more than 2,000 responses to questions about their purchasing behavior, perceptions around private brands, and seasonal shopping considerations.

The Summer 2026 PBIR is part of Advantage360, the thought leadership platform of Advantage Solutions that delivers data-driven insights and research across the consumer goods and retail industries. To read the full report, download it here.

About Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions is the leading omnichannel retail solutions agency in North America, uniquely positioned at the intersection of consumer-packaged goods (CPG) brands and retailers. With its data- and technology-powered services, Advantage leverages its unparalleled insights, expertise and scale to help brands and retailers of all sizes generate demand and get products into the hands of consumers, wherever they shop. Whether it’s creating meaningful moments and experiences in-store and online, optimizing assortment and merchandising, or accelerating e-commerce and digital capabilities, Advantage is the trusted partner that keeps commerce and life moving. Advantage has offices throughout North America and strategic investments and owned operations in select international markets. For more information, please visit YourADV.com.

About Daymon

Daymon is a leading private brand agency with decades of experience partnering with global manufacturers, retailers, and brands. Through a comprehensive suite of solutions including brand strategy, analytics and insights, category management, product development, sourcing, quality assurance, and creative design, Daymon helps clients build private brand programs that deliver lasting value and earn lasting shopper loyalty. Daymon is a subsidiary of Advantage Solutions. For more information, please visit Daymon.com.

Media Contact:

Katie Russo, Advantage Solutions

press@youradv.com

501-282-5069