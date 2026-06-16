Ritmo launches daily giving app that makes consistent giving as easy as a scroll

NEW YORK, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ritmo, a daily giving app built for people who already care but don't have time to act on it, launches today. Users commit a monthly giving amount and receive personalized causes matched each day - verified by Ritmo's intelligence engine and completed in one tap and 10 seconds.

"The pattern we kept running into wasn't apathy - it was architecture," said André Abreu, co-founder and CEO. "People who genuinely cared about climate, education, hunger relief would hit the same wall every time: too many choices, too much research, too much emotional overhead. Ritmo removes all of that. Two causes, one tap, back to your day."

Ritmo's intelligence engine independently analyzes each nonprofit's performance data before it appears in the app. Cause vetting runs through Charity Navigator and all donations are processed by Givinga Foundation, a registered 501(c)(3) public charity.

"Over time, giving stops being a decision and becomes part of how you move through the world," said Guillaume Granelli, co-founder and COO. "That shift - from someone who donated once to someone who shows up - is what most giving platforms accidentally prevent. It's what Ritmo is specifically designed to build."

Ritmo is also introducing Giving Circles - a feature that lets users share their giving with close friends, compounding impact as circles grow through referrals.

André Abreu, Guillaume Granelli, and Niklas Van Neyghem have spent a decade in the donation and tech world, tackling how to connect those who want to do more good with those in need. They co-founded Alaya, a workplace giving platform that grew to 86,000+ employees across 50 countries.

Ritmo is available now on Android via Google Play and iOS. More than 1,000 people joined the waitlist ahead of launch. joinritmo.com

About Ritmo

Ritmo is a daily giving app that makes consistent, meaningful giving part of everyday life. One tap, one choice, less than a minute - matched to your values and verified by Ritmo's intelligence engine. All donations processed by Givinga Foundation (registered 501(c)(3) public charity). Now live nationally across the US. joinritmo.com

Contact: André Abreu, CEO & Co-Founder - andre@joinritmo.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/00edcde4-d72d-48f7-ab8f-48a2cf9e3328