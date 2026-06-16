Erdem Hospital Highlights Emotional Wellbeing as Part of Patient Care with London Wellness Event

ISTANBUL, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Erdem Hospital will host a free wellness gathering in London on Saturday, 27 June 2026, bringing together members of its international patient community for an afternoon. The event will take place at The Studio Space, London, from 11:30 AM to 2:30 PM, creating a calm space centered around shared experiences, connection and support.



Photo: AI generated content via Erdem Hospital

The event reflects Erdem Hospital’s holistic approach to patient care, recognising that recovery and wellbeing continue beyond medical treatment. For many patients going through significant health or personal transformation journeys, the process can be emotional, closely connected to confidence, lifestyle, and self-perception.

Designed as an open and welcoming event, the London gathering will bring together individuals at different stages of their wellness and recovery journeys. Attendees will take part in guided breathing and gentle movement sessions while also having the opportunity to connect through informal conversations and shared activities.

Members of the Erdem Hospital team will also be present throughout the event to meet participants, answer questions, and engage with the community in a more personal way.

The initiative forms part of Erdem Hospital’s wider commitment to a more human-centered approach to international patient care. By supporting emotional wellbeing, trust, continuity, and human connection throughout the patient journey, Erdem Hospital continues to reinforce its belief that care extends beyond the hospital.

About Erdem Hospital

Founded in 1988, Erdem Hospital is an Istanbul-based healthcare provider serving local and international patients across multiple medical specialties. Its healthcare network includes three hospitals, two dialysis centers, a medical center, an oral and dental health center, and dedicated hair transplant and plastic surgery services.

With more than 38 years of experience, Erdem Hospital supports patients throughout their journey, from the first consultation to aftercare, while providing accessible and patient-centered healthcare services to thousands of international patients each year.

For further inquiries:

Erdem Hospital

+90 (850) 222 0 494

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8dd12ddc-87d4-45b7-a89f-eb9ae4b9d9b4