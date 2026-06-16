Hostfully Releases the Largest STR & Vacation Rental Tech Stack Study Ever Published.

San Francisco, CA, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hostfully, the property management software (PMS) built for vacation rental operators who grow, released the 2026 Vacation Rental Tech Stack Report, the most comprehensive behavioral analysis of short-term rental software adoption ever published. Based on active integration data from 2,248 operators on the Hostfully platform and 31,000 active integrations, the study maps tool adoption across eight categories and five portfolio size tiers, from single-property hosts to operators managing more than 100 listings.

The report, accessible at hostfully.com/stack, establishes a new benchmark for understanding how professional vacation rental operators build their technology infrastructure as they grow.

The industry is under pressure. The operators who are winning have better tech stacks.

The findings arrive against a backdrop of increasing competitive strain. According to Hostfully's ninth annual Hospitality Trends survey, 83% of operators reported a more crowded market in 2025, the fifth consecutive year of rising competition. Nearly 80% changed their business strategy in response. Those who adapted showed measurably stronger revenue expectations.

At the same time, 44% of operators identified technology as their single biggest operational headache, the top response for the fourth year running. Guest expectations rose for 58% of operators, while accounting pain points climbed from 5% of technology complaints in 2021 to 21% in 2025. The message is consistent: manual operations are no longer viable at any scale.

The tech stack study tells the other side of that story. Operators in the Hostfully study, all of whom met criteria for active platform usage and measurable growth, run an average of 13 integrations.

What the Data Shows:

Across 2,248 operators, the study found that 91% use payment processing software, 77% adopt dynamic pricing tools from their very first property, and cleaning and turnover management software reaches 88% adoption among operators with 100 or more listings, the steepest growth curve of any category in the dataset.

Marketing and analytics tools show the clearest correlation with scale: adoption grows from 23% among operators with 1 to 5 properties to 67% among those with 100 or more, making it the category most closely aligned with portfolio growth. Operators running a full stack save an estimated 7+ hours per listing per month in recovered manual work — a figure that compounds to 735+ hours per month at the 100+ tier.

This pattern is consistent with what Hostfully's annual industry survey has documented for years. Operators who use a PMS and four or more software tools rely on a broader mix of booking and marketing tactics, achieve stronger ADR and occupancy performance, and are better positioned to grow in competitive markets. The 2025 industry survey found that operators with rising occupancy anticipated 21% revenue growth, and every single one of them forecasted gains for the year ahead. Technology adoption and revenue performance are not independent variables.

Hostfully as the Integration Hub:

"We built Hostfully from the ground up to be the most integration-friendly PMS in the vacation rental industry," said Margot Schmorak, Co-Founder and CEO at Hostfully. "We're so thrilled to present the vacation rental industry with this study on tech stack. As it stands, it's the largest research on this topic to ever be published and sheds light on how real and growing operators use dynamic pricing, cleaning management, property management tools, and more."

That integration-friendly philosophy was formalized earlier in 2026 through Hostfully's Preferred Integration Partner Program, which recognizes the tools that meet the platform's highest standards for technical quality, reliability, and go-to-market collaboration. At launch, PriceLabs, StayFi, and Stripe earned Elite status. Eleven additional partners have earned Preferred status: Boostly, Breezeway, Clearing, Enso Connect, Hostbuddy AI, Key Data, Safely, Truvi, Turno, Wheelhouse, and VRPlatform.

It is no coincidence that these 14 partners dominate the findings of this study. PriceLabs and Wheelhouse are the most deployed dynamic pricing tool across every portfolio tier. Stripe leads payment processing. Breezeway and Turno account for the majority of cleaning and turnover management usage. Key Data leads the analytics category. Together, the Elite and Preferred partners represent the tools operators in this dataset are actually running, and the ones Hostfully has invested in certifying, deepening, and co-developing to ensure they work without gaps.

Access the Report:

The 2026 Vacation Rental Tech Stack Report is available in full at hostfully.com/stack. An interactive calculator on the report page allows operators to estimate their monthly time savings based on their current stack and listing count.

Hostfully, the property management software built for vacation rental operators.

About Hostfully

Hostfully is a property management software built for short-term and vacation rental managers. From channel management and direct booking websites to operations automation, analytics, and team coordination, Hostfully helps professional operators streamline workflows, increase revenue, and deliver exceptional guest experiences from a single centralized system.

Press Inquiries

Jaimie Anzelone

jaimie@hostfully.com

https://www.hostfully.com