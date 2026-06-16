Air Comm Expands Texas Presence with New Dallas-Fort Worth Communications and Security Technology Office

Farmers Branch, TEXAS, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Air Comm, a leading provider of wireless communications, two-way radio systems, and integrated security technology solutions, has expanded its Texas operations with the opening of a new Dallas-Fort Worth office located at 11420 Ferrell Dr. #309, Farmers Branch, TX 75234.

Air Comm’s new Dallas-Fort Worth location in Farmers Branch, TX

The new location allows Air Comm to provide faster local support, system design, installation, maintenance, and equipment service to organizations throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area and surrounding North Texas communities.

This is Air Comm’s second Texas location. The company expanded into Texas in early 2024 with the opening of their Houston, TX office.

Founded more than 50 years ago, Air Comm helps organizations improve communication, safety, and operational efficiency through Motorola two-way radio systems, wireless infrastructure, video security solutions, and remote monitoring technologies. The company serves customers across Arizona, Utah, Texas, and other markets throughout the United States.

"Our expansion into the Dallas-Fort Worth market reflects our commitment to providing local expertise backed by decades of experience in mission-critical communications," said Trent Giffin, President of Air Comm. "Organizations across North Texas depend on reliable communication systems to keep employees connected, improve response times, and maintain safe operations. This new office allows us to better serve those customers with local resources and responsive support."

Air Comm provides a comprehensive portfolio of communication and safety technologies, including:

Motorola MOTOTRBO two-way radio systems

Radio repeaters and dispatch console systems

WAVE PTX Push-To-Talk over Cellular (POC) solutions

In-building public safety radio coverage systems (BDA/DAS)

CBRS and private wireless network solutions

Business internet and wireless connectivity services

Video surveillance systems and security cameras

Mobile surveillance trailers and remote monitoring solutions

Body-worn cameras and security technology platforms

System design, installation, maintenance, repair, and FCC licensing services

The company serves a wide range of industries, including construction, manufacturing, mining, oil and gas, petrochemical operations, healthcare, education, hospitality, finance, transportation, warehousing, government agencies, and other mission-critical environments.

As a Motorola Solutions Platinum-Level Elite Specialist channel partner, Air Comm provides end-to-end support for communication systems ranging from small business deployments to large-scale industrial, municipal, and public safety projects. The company also offers equipment rentals, preventative maintenance programs, technical support, and ongoing system management services.

The Dallas-Fort Worth office strengthens Air Comm's ability to support customers throughout North Texas with local project management, equipment availability, technical expertise, and field service resources.

For more information about Air Comm's communication, safety, and security solutions, visit Air Comm or contact Ethan Weichers at the Dallas-Fort Worth office.

About Air Comm

Founded in 1973, Air Comm is a wireless communications and safety technology company specializing in Motorola two-way radio systems, public safety communications, wireless infrastructure, video security, and integrated safety solutions. For more than 50 years, Air Comm has helped organizations improve communication, productivity, and safety through the design, installation, maintenance, and support of mission-critical technology systems. The company serves customers across Arizona, Utah, Texas, and throughout North America.

Press Inquiries

Ethan Weichers

ethan.weichers [at] aircomm.com

(214) 307-8800

https://www.aircomm.com

11420 Ferrell Dr #309

Farmers Branch, TX 75234