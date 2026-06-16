LG Electronics USA Unveils Pro:Centric Cloud to Enhance Hotel Operations and Guest Experience

News Summary

LG Electronics USA introduced LG Pro:Centric ® Cloud to the U.S. hospitality market at HITEC 2026 to help hotels improve operational efficiency and guest engagement.

Cloud to the U.S. hospitality market at HITEC 2026 to help hotels improve operational efficiency and guest engagement. The cloud-native solution enables remote management, centralized updates and scalable deployment across multi-property operations without dedicated on-premise servers.

Hotels can use the solution to deliver personalized content, access add-on services and track key operational insights through a single dashboard.





SAN ANTONIO, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hospitality television leader LG Electronics USA announced the U.S. debut of LG Pro:Centric Cloud, a hospitality TV content management solution designed exclusively for LG Hotel TVs. Unveiled at HITEC 2026 (June 15-18, Booth #1448), this solution is designed to help hotels streamline operations, enhance guest engagement and simplify management of in-room television experiences.

LG Pro:Centric Cloud enables hotels to remotely manage in-room displays, create customized guest-facing content and access operational insights through a centralized cloud solution. It is designed to reduce reliance on physical servers while providing scalability for hospitality operators managing properties across multiple locations.

“LG Pro:Centric Cloud gives hotel operators a flexible way to manage in-room experiences, tailor content for guests and access the insights they need to run more efficiently,” said Jake Benner, Senior Hospitality Director, LG Electronics. “Bringing the solution to the U.S. market at HITEC reflects our commitment to helping hotels adapt to evolving guest expectations with scalable cloud-based technology.”

Cloud-Native Solution Supports Accessibility, Scalability and Cost Savings

Built on a cloud-native architecture, LG Pro:Centric Cloud enables hotel operators to manage content, services and system performance remotely while reducing reliance on on-site infrastructure. Key capabilities include:

Remote access and management from virtually any location with a network connection

Centralized software updates and system administration

Simplified deployment without dedicated on-premise servers

Scalability for multi-property and regional operations

Planned open API support for integration with third-party systems, expected later this year





LG Pro:Centric Cloud features an OPEX-based expense model with minimal upfront investment, providing a more cost-efficient deployment path than traditional CAPEX models that require an initial purchase of server and software.

By leveraging a cloud-based environment, hotels can reduce infrastructure complexity while maintaining access to the tools needed to manage guest-facing services and operational workflows.

Smart Apps, OTT and LG Channels Deliver a Flexible In-Room Entertainment Experience

LG Pro:Centric Cloud gives hotels a flexible way to offer guests Smart Apps, the TV’s app menu, which can include streaming services, internet browsing and custom apps. These features help create a familiar, convenient and personalized in-room entertainment experience.

With Pro:Centric Cloud, hotels can also offer guests preferred streaming services, along with secure and seamless casting from personal devices to the in-room TV. The solution also enables automatic logout at checkout when integrated with compatible property management systems, helping ensure guest privacy by removing personal account credentials and viewing information. LG Channels® are available on LG Pro:Centric Cloud, offering free, customizable channels that can be grouped and organized to simplify management while enhancing the guest viewing experience.

Content and Group Management Enable Personalized Guest Experiences

LG’s Pro:Centric Cloud solution provides hoteliers with tools to create, manage and distribute customized content across in-room displays. Through an intuitive content management interface, operators can deliver branded experiences while tailoring communications to specific guest segments. Key features designed to support personalized guest experiences include:

Content creation tools : Convenient pre-built templates or personalization capabilities with a simple drag-and-drop interface.

: Convenient pre-built templates or personalization capabilities with a simple drag-and-drop interface. Flexible group management : Personalized content, special promotions, and tailored in-room TV channels and messages to match each guest’s preferences, visit purpose, or room grade.

: Personalized content, special promotions, and tailored in-room TV channels and messages to match each guest’s preferences, visit purpose, or room grade. Guest engagement: Customized advertisements and announcements to specific guest groups through the TV, from welcome messages to interactive services.

Customized advertisements and announcements to specific guest groups through the TV, from welcome messages to interactive services. PMS integration: Connects directly with OPERA PMS and supports an External IF (RESTful API) for other PMS integrations, enabling seamless check-in/out, messaging and billing.

Connects directly with OPERA PMS and supports an External IF (RESTful API) for other PMS integrations, enabling seamless check-in/out, messaging and billing. Add-on services: Connects with service providers to give guests access to local information, purchases, and curated experiences directly from the in-room TV.

Connects with service providers to give guests access to local information, purchases, and curated experiences directly from the in-room TV. ​​Mobile App Framework: Guests can use their own devices to control the TV, request services, and access property information, while giving staff a mobile tool to respond quickly to guest needs.

Real-Time Monitoring and Reporting Provide Actionable Business Insights

Beyond guest-facing services, Pro:Centric Cloud delivers operational visibility through centralized dashboards and reporting tools designed to help hotel operators make informed decisions.

Hotels can monitor occupancy trends, service requests, application engagement and network connectivity through a single interface. Reporting tools provide access to operational data that can help identify usage patterns, improve responsiveness and support more efficient day-to-day management. The dashboard functionality enables staff to monitor key performance indicators in real time, while downloadable reporting tools support deeper analysis of guest behavior and operational performance.

The introduction of LG’s Pro:Centric Cloud at HITEC 2026 marks an important addition to LG's hospitality technology portfolio. By combining cloud-based management, personalized guest engagement, entertainment services and operational intelligence within a single platform, LG provides hotel operators with a scalable solution designed to support evolving guest expectations, modern operational requirements and the growing demand for connected hospitality technologies through a centralized cloud environment.

For more information on LG’s Pro:Centric Cloud click here . For the images, click here .

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA serves commercial display customers in the U.S. lodging and hospitality, digital signage, systems integration, healthcare, education, government and industrial markets. Based in Lincolnshire, Ill., with its dedicated engineering and customer support team, LG’s U.S. Media Entertainment Solution B2B division delivers business-to-business technology solutions tailored to the particular needs of business environments. Eleven-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year LG Electronics USA Inc., headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a leading smart life solutions company with annual global revenues of more than $60 billion from consumer electronics, home appliances, HVAC solutions and vehicle components. For more information, please visit www.LGSolutions.com . Stay up to date with @LGforBusinessUSA on LinkedIn , Instagram , Facebook and YouTube .

Media Contacts:

LG Electronics USA



Kim Regillio

+1 815 355 0509

kim.regillio@lge.com

Molly Leahy

lgelectronicspr@walkersands.com