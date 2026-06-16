Associa Team Members Honored by Community Associations Institute for Leadership, Advocacy, and Industry Service

DALLAS, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the industry’s largest community management company, is proud to recognize several team members for recent honors and leadership service from Community Associations Institute, reflecting the company’s continued commitment to advancing education, advocacy, ethics and innovation across the community association management industry.

The recognitions include Debra Warren, CMCA, PCAM, receiving CAI’s Distinguished Service Award; Leslee Cicogna, CMCA, AMS, PCAM, receiving CAI’s Rising Star Award; John Krueger’s service on the CAI Oklahoma Advocacy Task Force; and Greg Smith’s leadership as chair of CAI’s 2025 CEO Search Task Force, which received CAI’s Organizational Impact Award.

“These recognitions reflect the caliber of leaders across Associa and their deep commitment to strengthening the community association industry,” said John Carona, founder and CEO of Associa. “Debra, Leslee, John and Greg each represent the education, advocacy, leadership and service that help move our industry forward. We are proud to celebrate their accomplishments and their continued impact on the communities and professionals we serve.”

Warren, a CAI member for more than 20 years, received the Distinguished Service Award for her long-standing leadership, volunteerism and innovation. Her service includes roles on the CAI Board of Trustees, Community Association Managers Council, CAI faculty, Designation Ethics Committee and Foundation for Community Association Research. She was also recognized for her transformative work with the CAI Designations Ethics Committee and as the principal architect of CAI’s DEI course.

Cicogna received CAI’s Rising Star Award, which recognizes her contributions as one of CAI’s newest faculty members. Approved as a CAI faculty member in 2025, Cicogna taught the M-100 and M-202 courses and completed five faculty assignments in her first year. She was recognized for her engaging teaching style, outstanding student evaluations and commitment to supporting fellow faculty and new instructors.

Krueger served as part of the CAI Oklahoma Advocacy Task Force, which brought together advocates from across Oklahoma to execute a large-scale grassroots advocacy campaign opposing harmful legislation under consideration. The task force grew from approximately 30 advocates to more than 200 by year-end, circulated a petition signed by 611 Oklahomans and helped prevent the legislation from advancing through the legislature.

Smith served as chair of CAI’s 2025 CEO Search Task Force, which received CAI’s Organizational Impact Award. The award recognizes a turning point in CAI and the significant work involved in moving the organization into a new era of leadership. The task force was honored for its role in the search for CAI’s next chief executive officer, including its focus on stakeholder engagement, strategic clarity, leadership expectations and the organization’s future needs.

Together, these honors demonstrate Associa team members’ continued leadership in supporting CAI’s mission and advancing professional excellence throughout the community association management industry.

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About Associa

With more than 340 branch offices across five countries, Associa is building the future of community for more than 7.5 million residents worldwide. Our 23,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 48 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Media Contact:

Elvia Espino, elvia.espino@associa.us | 214.569.9939