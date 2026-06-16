GitHits Raises $1.75M Pre-Seed to End AI Hallucinations for Coding Agents with “Google for Code”

GitHits has raised $1.75 million in pre-seed funding to develop the “Google of code search”

Wilmington, DELAWARE, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The investors included Vendep Capital, Trind, and notable angel investors such as Peter Sarlin, Zach Shelby, and LlamaIndex co-founder Jerry Liu.

From top left: Taru Wahlroos and Timo Felin from Vendep Capital; Jaakko Timonen, GitHits CEO. From bottom left: GitHits co-founders Nathan Burg, Olli-Pekka Heinisuo, Juha Litola





“Our vision is to index all public open-source code. With this funding, we are launching the beta version of the product today, and the first commercial version later this year,” says CEO Jaakko Timonen.



“OpenAI, Anthropic, and Google have left a gap in the market. GitHits doesn’t compete with Codex, Claude Code, or Cursor, but complements them by bringing open-source code as context for agents to end retry loops and reduce token consumption,” says CTO Olli-Pekka Heinisuo.



Heinisuo has extensive experience in the open-source ecosystem. He previously developed opencv-python, a software package with more than 100 million downloads, which was also used by NASA in its Ingenuity helicopter that flew on Mars.



“Coding agents are great at navigating your local codebase. The problem is that modern software doesn’t stop at the repository boundary. A large part of the system lives in frameworks, libraries, SDKs, and other open-source dependencies. Agents can’t inspect those nearly as well, so AI has to guess, and it produces code that looks correct but doesn’t work in practice,” Heinisuo adds.



GitHits offers AI coding agents a set of tools for finding working examples of open-source implementations, and for inspecting software components, including dependencies and vulnerabilities. To enable that, GitHits is building an AI-native, version-aware index of all public open-source code.



Competition in AI search is intense. US-based Exa raised a $250 million Series C in May at a $2.2 billion valuation to build search for AI agents. “Exa is building a general-purpose search for AI. GitHits focuses only on code,” says Heinisuo.



The idea for GitHits was born when Heinisuo was working at the AI consulting company Softlandia. For years, he had been frustrated by repeatedly giving colleagues the same tip when they could not find information related to open-source code. The tip was based on a manual search, and Heinisuo realized the problem could be solved with AI.



Heinisuo’s colleague Jaakko Timonen became excited about the idea, and the two set out to spin out a new company with Softlandia’s support. They assembled a team of four experienced co-founders and attracted investors.



"We'd been watching GitHits since it was just an idea, and what convinced us was the team that formed around it. Olli-Pekka is a quiet legend in open source and has lived inside this problem for years. At this stage, you invest in people, and this was an easy call," says Timo Felin, Partner at Vendep Capital.



GitHits is launching a free beta version of its CLI tool on the popular Product Hunt website at 03:01 a.m. EDT (09:01 a.m. CEST) today.

About GitHits

GitHits gives coding agents access to the open-source code. GitHits CLI tool offers real implementation examples, dependency source navigation, package inspection and documentation for AI coding agents. GitHits builds a version-aware index on demand so agents can search, navigate, and inspect the code behind their dependencies.

Press Inquiries

Jaakko Timonen

jack [at] githits.com

https://githits.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=lWp4slJMzJA