Aqua-Tots Swim School Named to Franchise Business Review’s 2026 Culture100 List

Phoenix, AZ, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua-Tots Swim School was recently named to Franchise Business Review’s 2026 “Culture100” list. The list recognizes the top 100 franchise brands in its annual research on the Best Franchise Cultures .

Aqua-Tots was founded in Phoenix in 1991 by Ron and Jane Sciarro. A major turning point came in 2005 when they joined forces with Paul and Heather Preston, launching a revolutionary approach to swim instruction with their indoor swim school model. This innovation made it possible for families to access safe, consistent swim lessons throughout the year. Since then, Aqua-Tots has grown into a global leader in swim education, delivering over five million lessons annually with a focus on top-tier instruction for children of all ages and abilities.



Franchise Business Review, a research firm that conducts independent surveys of franchisee satisfaction, provides the only ratings of franchises based solely on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance. Franchise Business Review publishes its rankings of top franchises on its website , as well as industry reports throughout the year that highlight research on the top franchises in specific sectors.



Aqua-Tots Swim School was among more than 330 franchise brands representing over 29,000 franchise owners that participated in Franchise Business Review’s research on the best franchise cultures. Franchisees were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems. The brands that were selected received the highest overall ratings based on 17 unique areas that contribute to a strong company culture, including leadership, core values, franchisee community, and engagement.

"Culture fit is one of the most critical, and most elusive, factors in a franchise investment decision," said Michelle Rowan, President of Franchise Business Review. "At Franchise Business Review, we survey thousands of current franchise owners to understand how they truly feel about the brand they've invested in. Our data measures the indicators that matter most to a thriving franchise culture: whether franchisees feel genuinely supported by their franchisor, and how effectively franchise teams and support staff collaborate to achieve shared goals. The brands recognized on this year's Culture100 list earned franchisee ratings that outpace the industry average by 20% to 50% across these key cultural dimensions. For anyone exploring franchise ownership, these are the brands worth knowing about first."

According to franchisee feedback, Aqua-Tots earned especially strong recognition for fostering a culture built on respect, trust, honesty and integrity. Franchise owners also highlighted the strength of the team culture, their enjoyment of being part of the organization and the confidence that their voices are heard and valued. These insights reflect Aqua-Tots’ ongoing commitment to building meaningful relationships, encouraging collaboration and creating an environment where franchise owners feel supported in their success.

"At Aqua-Tots, our culture starts with people," said Craig Wright, CEO of Aqua-Tots Swim School. "We are committed to building strong relationships, supporting our franchise owners and creating an environment where everyone feels valued and empowered to succeed. Being recognized on the Culture100 list is especially meaningful because it reflects the experiences and feedback of our franchisees. It is an honor that reinforces the importance of leading with integrity, collaboration and a shared commitment to helping one another grow."

Visit FranchiseBusinessReview.com to see the full list of the 2026 Best Franchise Cultures .

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About Aqua-Tots Swim School

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in the Phoenix area, Aqua-Tots Swim School is making waves as the largest international provider of year-round, indoor swim instruction, community outreach and drowning prevention education. Its trusted program is dedicated to children of all abilities from four months to 12 years old and features a proven curriculum used to teach more than five million swim lessons each year.

Aqua-Tots is recognized in Franchise Business Review’s Top 100 Franchises for Women in 2024, Entrepreneur’s Top 10 Children's Franchises of 2025, Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500®, Inc. Magazine's Top 5000 and Franchise Times’ Top 200. Aqua-Tots has more than 185 locations across 14 countries and is rapidly expanding, with 90 locations in development. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit aquatotsfranchise.com . For more information about Aqua-Tots or to sign up for lessons near you, visit aqua-tots.com and follow Aqua-Tots on Facebook and Instagram .

About Franchise Business Review

Franchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading market research firm serving the franchise sector. FBR measures the satisfaction and engagement of franchisees and franchise employees and publishes various guides and reports for entrepreneurs considering an investment in a franchise business. Since 2005, FBR has surveyed hundreds of thousands of franchise owners and over 1,500 leading franchise companies. FBR publishes free and unbiased franchisee satisfaction research reports throughout the year online at http://www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com .

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