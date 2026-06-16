Vincent Behm Appointed as Vice-President, External Relations at St. Mary's University

CALGARY, Alberta, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A respected educational leader with a distinguished 30-year career in Catholic education, including extensive experience in senior administration, Mr. Vincent Behm brings a proven record of strategic leadership, relationship building, and organizational excellence to the role of Vice-President, External Relations. Most recently serving as Chief Deputy Superintendent of Christ The Redeemer Catholic Schools, Mr. Behm has contributed to the growth and development of colleagues and educational leaders throughout Alberta through mentorship, professional learning, and leadership development initiatives. He is provincially known and recognized as a leader of leaders.

Mr. Behm holds a Bachelor of Arts with concentrations in English and History, a Bachelor of Education, and a Master of Educational Leadership. A sessional instructor at St. Mary's University since 2018 and a member of the Board of Governors since 2023, he brings a deep understanding of the University's mission, culture, strategic priorities, and distinctive Catholic identity.

“Having known and worked alongside Mr. Behm for many years and having had the opportunity to directly oversee the External Relations department, I am confident he is exactly what we need”, said St. Mary’s President, Dr. Scott Morrison. “He has the skills we need, including the ability to create a shared vision, critical thinking, communication, collaboration, project management, and team leadership. He will provide outstanding leadership as we continue to strengthen our partnerships, advance our strategic priorities, and support the future growth of St. Mary's University.”

“Through my involvement with St. Mary's University, I have developed a deep appreciation for the important role it plays in the lives of its students and the broader community,” said Mr. Behm. “I am inspired by its identity as a university that is open to all and grounded in the Catholic Intellectual Tradition. I am committed to advancing the vision of St. Mary's and supporting its continued growth and success. I look forward to fostering the relationships that connect the University with its alumni, supporters, and broader community as we continue to inspire and empower students to become authentic leaders committed to the service of others.”

Mr. Behm will begin his role as Vice-President, External Relations on August 24, 2026.

About St. Mary’s University:

St. Mary’s University is an innovative teaching and research university located on a historic site in Calgary, Alberta. Firmly rooted in the Catholic intellectual tradition, St. Mary’s inspires students to combine academic excellence with a passionate commitment to ethics, service, social responsibility, and respect for diversity of opinion and belief.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Adam Bowen - Director, Communications and Marketing Cell: 403.560.9888

Email: adam.bowen@stmu.ca

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5f4e0f08-1253-4a44-9219-30595cbaaa9f