PlexTrac Named Best Exposure Assessment Platform at The Hacker News 2026 Cybersecurity Stars Awards

BOISE, Idaho, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PlexTrac , the Exposure Assessment Platform that unifies the vulnerability lifecycle from pentest reporting and findings aggregation to risk prioritization and remediation, today announced it has won the Best Exposure Assessment Platform category in the 2026 Cybersecurity Stars Awards presented by The Hacker News.

The Hacker News ’ Cybersecurity Stars Awards recognize companies demonstrating excellence in cybersecurity. The recognition reflects the breadth of the PlexTrac platform , which brings findings from penetration tests, red team exercises, scanners, and other security assessments into a single environment, then scores them against business context so teams know which exposures to fix first and can track the work through to remediation.

“Security teams have never had more data about their weaknesses and less clarity about what to do with it,” said Dan DeCloss, PlexTrac founder. “Findings pile up across scanners and manual testing while the real questions go unanswered. Which of these can actually be exploited, and which ones threaten something the business cares about? Winning the Best Exposure Assessment Platform category tells us our product direction maps to how practitioners think about that problem, and it validates the growth we have seen as more organizations move from collecting vulnerabilities to acting on them.”

“We’re pleased to recognize PlexTrac as the winner of the Exposure Assessment Platform award in the 2026 Cybersecurity Stars Awards,” said The Hacker News team. “PlexTrac brings together findings from penetration tests, security scanners, and other testing tools into one place, then helps teams decide what to fix first based on business context and risk. Their work reflects a real understanding of how security teams operate and what they need to move from scattered findings to actual progress.”

PlexTrac was also recently recognized in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Exposure Assessment Platforms . PlexTrac believes the placement reflects its trajectory in a market that increasingly demands one system for the full vulnerability lifecycle management.

To learn more about PlexTrac and its integration ecosystem, visit https://plextrac.com/platform/overview/ .

About PlexTrac

PlexTrac is an Exposure Assessment Platform that unifies the full vulnerability lifecycle, from pentest reporting and findings aggregation to risk prioritization and remediation tracking. The platform gives enterprises and MSSPs a practical path to Continuous Threat Exposure Management without complex deployments or lengthy onboarding.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Exposure Assessment Platforms, Mitchell Schneider, Dhivya Poole, Jonathan Nunez, 10 November 2025. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0482522e-656a-4733-ab0f-6bca8e6ab14c