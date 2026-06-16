VSiN Launches 24/7 FAST Channel, Best Bets TV, Introducing Award-winning Content to New Broadcast and Streaming Audiences

LAS VEGAS, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VSiN, The Sports Betting Network, today announced the launch of its new Free Ad-Supported TV (FAST) channel, Best Bets TV, powered by VSiN to reach more sports fans. Leveraging podcast and live content from across VSiN’s platforms, the new 24/7 channel delivers actionable sports betting content to a broader audience — combining highlights from its live linear programming, original analysis, and video podcasts in a free streaming format.

Best Bets TV provides broadcast and streaming services access to the full 24/7 channel or blocks of programming that can be integrated into daily schedules. The full 24/7 Best Bets TV channel is currently streamed exclusively on the OrkaTV platform within its sports category now streaming on Roku, Fire TV, Google Play, Android OS, tv.orka.tv , and coming soon on all Smart TV platforms.

“VSiN programming for Best Bets TV is a unique offering in FAST, with specially curated clips and three hours of live programming each weekday,” said Mike Woods, Founder and CEO of OrkaTV. “As viewers increasingly turn to streaming for live television, Best Bets TV represents the kind of dynamic content that we're focused on bringing to the OrkaTV platform. In partnership with VSiN, we're creating a compelling destination for sports fans who want insight, analysis, and live coverage throughout the day.”

In addition to the exclusive launch of its 24/7 channel on OrkaTV, select Best Bets TV sports betting content airs on Anthem’s Game+ , available across North America through major IPTV, cable, and satellite systems, as well as Marquee Sports Network, available directly and via providers like Hulu+ Live TV, FuboTV, DIRECTV and various cable providers.

“VSiN continues to grow its distribution footprint across every major platform to reach more sports fans in more ways with its award-winning sports betting content,” said Miles Gwyn, chief operating officer at VSiN. “With the launch of Best Bets TV, we have an incredible opportunity to introduce VSiN content to millions of new viewers, while leveraging some of the content we’re already creating. We expect to continue this rapid expansion to make sports betting information accessible to every fan, by providing the credible insights, expert commentary, and entertainment that make VSiN the leading voice in sports betting.”

The launch of Best Bets TV leverages VSiN’s daily output of more sports betting content than there are hours in a day and underscores the network’s commitment to delivering credible, high-quality sports betting programming wherever and however fans consume it. The new channel curates the most timely, engaging, and informative segments to give millions of new sports fans access to the network’s programming on free-to-watch platforms.

The new channel taps a mix of AI clipping through a partnership with TVU Networks and manual clipping to generate more than 150 new video clips each day. The network’s partnership with Zype for content organization and management enables deep content customization through rich metadata. VSiN’s Amagi collaboration uses metadata to build shows with dynamic themes and content, while prioritizing the most recent clips. This first-of-its-kind system helps VSiN curate content to deliver the most relevant and timely programming to sports fans everywhere.

Programming on Best Bets TV draws from VSiN’s leading podcasts, including “The GM Shuffle,” “Fade Us Sports,” “The College Football Betting Podcast,” and “Pod to the Futures,” alongside up to three hours of live content daily such as “VSiNLive on Mad Dog Radio,” which simulcasts weekdays on SiriusXM. The channel also features clips from VSiN’s live linear shows, packaging key betting insights, expert analysis, and daily highlights in new ways to help fans make more informed wagering decisions.

About VSiN

VSiN, The Sports Betting Network, is the first sports media company dedicated to providing news, analysis, and proprietary data to the millions of Americans who wager on sports and power the multibillion-dollar sports betting industry. Fueled by award-winning broadcasters and legendary oddsmakers, VSiN delivers sports betting insights across multiple platforms — including YouTube TV, SiriusXM, SportsNet Pittsburgh, Marquee Sports Network, NESN, MASN, Spectrum SportsNet LA, iHeartRadio, TuneIn, more than 350 terrestrial radio stations throughout the U.S., VSiN.com, and VSiN.com/Podcasts.

VSiN’s broadcast studios are located inside Circa Resort & Casino in Las Vegas and Circa Sports at The Mint Gaming Hall in Franklin, KY.

About Game+

Game+ is the destination for fast-paced, live-action sports and dynamic coverage of wagering, fantasy sports, esports, and millennial-driven competition. From pickleball, sports betting and professional wrestling, Game+ delivers nonstop, competition-based entertainment. A subsidiary of Anthem Sports & Entertainment Inc. and a division of Anthem Sports Group, the network reaches millions of viewers across North America through linear and digital tv streams like FuboTV as well as its dedicated YouTube channel. For more information, visit www.gameplusnetwork.com , its YouTube Channel, Instagram and @GamePlusNetwork on X.

About OrkaTV

OrkaTV is a TV-native Advertising Technology provider and the leading media marketplace built specifically for the FAST and CTV ecosystem. Through direct relationships with hundreds of Streaming TV content providers, OrkaTV delivers cleaner access, smarter supply, stronger transparency, and big screen storytelling value to marketers, brands, and consumers around the world. Learn more at www.Orka.TV

About the OrkaTV Streaming TV Platform

The OrkaTV streaming platform brings together premium FAST channels, emerging creator-led content, and commerce-driven experiences in a single consumer-facing service. Already, OrkaTV has grown to 350 channels spanning international news, local media, sports, travel, lifestyle, kids and family programming, and emerging creator content. We help content creators expand their distribution, grow their audiences, and unlock new monetization opportunities. For business development, contact Lisa Hochberg at lisa@orka.tv