EnsembleIQ Strengthens its North American Convenience Team, Promotes Michelle Warren to VP of Content & Editorial Director, Convenience Group

CHICAGO, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnsembleIQ , North America’s leading B2B media powerhouse for retail, healthcare, and hospitality, today announces Michelle Warren has been promoted to Vice President of Content & Editorial Director, Convenience Group. In this expanded cross-border role, Warren will direct the overarching editorial vision, content creation, and curation for both Convenience Store News Canada and Convenience Store News , the sister media brand for the U.S. market.

Warren is a veteran journalist, content strategist, and community builder with a proven track record of deep industry engagement. She previously served as the Editor & Associate Publisher for Convenience Store News Canada, where she spearheaded the brand's editorial direction and positioned it as an essential information platform. As part journalist and part strategist, Warren has built high-level industry relationships and established herself as a trusted, influential voice across the convenience sector.

In this new leadership position, Warren will drive strategic business growth across North America by bridging editorial excellence and sales innovation. She will focus on uncovering new market opportunities, expanding multimedia formats, and leveraging SEO and web analytics to supercharge digital publishing, audience growth, and data-backed digital operations.

Sandra Parente, SVP Group Brand Director, NA Convenience, said, "Over the past four years working closely with Michelle, she has been instrumental in repositioning the Convenience Store News Canada brand and Convenience U CARWACS Show to a place of immense opportunity and growth. Michelle is a trusted ally in the industry, a true champion of the convenience channel, and has developed key relationships that are vital to our community. This unified leadership represents an important growth step for EnsembleIQ, and I am confident her vision will continue to expand the influence, trust, and commercial success of both our Canadian and U.S. portfolios."

Working in close alignment with Parente, Warren will also focus on strengthening cross-border market efficiencies, launching innovative new products, and partnering with commercial teams to align content strategies with total business growth across North America.

To learn more about EnsembleIQ, visit: ensembleiq.com . Stay connected with EnsembleIQ on LinkedIn .

About EnsembleIQ

EnsembleIQ is the premier resource of actionable connections and insightful information in North America’s retail, technology, consumer goods, healthcare, and hospitality sectors. Delivering high-impact business strategies, proprietary market research, and flagship industry events across a portfolio of market-leading brands, EnsembleIQ connects an influential network of corporate decision-makers with the data, insights, and technical solutions needed to accelerate business growth and drive industry-wide innovation.