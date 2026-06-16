POCASSET, Mass., June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII (NYSE: HII), America’s largest military shipbuilder and a global leader in autonomous maritime systems, today announced the delivery of the first REMUS 130 unmanned underwater vehicle (UUV) to a U.S. ally, marking a major milestone for the next generation of the world’s most widely deployed autonomous underwater vehicle.

Building on more than 25 years of operational success, REMUS 130 is the latest addition to the REMUS family, which is trusted by the U.S. Navy, allied naval forces, government agencies, research institutions and commercial operators worldwide for critical undersea missions.

As the third generation of the highly successful REMUS 100 series, REMUS 130 combines the reliability, simplicity and mission effectiveness that have defined the REMUS brand with modernized electronics, open-architecture interfaces and enhanced payload flexibility.

“The delivery of the first REMUS 130 represents an important step in the continued evolution of the REMUS family,” said Duane Fotheringham, president of the Unmanned Systems group in HII’s Mission Technologies division. “For decades, customers have relied on REMUS vehicles for their durability, ease of operation and proven performance. REMUS 130 builds on that legacy with a highly capable, modular platform that delivers greater flexibility, interoperability and value while leveraging common architecture across the REMUS fleet.”





A photo accompanying this release is available at: https://www.hii.com/news/hii-delivers-first-of-the-newest-remus-variant-130.

Designed to meet growing demand for affordable and adaptable autonomous underwater systems, REMUS 130 features a compact, two-person-portable design, operates at depths of up to 100 meters and provides up to 10 hours of endurance. Field-swappable batteries further increase operational availability and mission readiness.

Built on the same technology foundation as the REMUS 300 and REMUS 620 platforms, REMUS 130 integrates HII’s proven Odyssey Autonomous Control System (ACS), advanced navigation, communications and processing capabilities, and modular interfaces that enable rapid integration of commercial, government and customer-developed payloads.

Odyssey ACS transforms underwater vehicles into intelligent robotic systems through an open-architecture design that supports evolving mission requirements while reducing lifecycle costs and technology risk. Currently deployed on REMUS platforms in more than 30 countries, Odyssey enables advanced capabilities including collaborative autonomy, sensor fusion and enhanced perception across a wide range of vehicles, sensors, payloads and mission profiles.

The REMUS 130 is designed to support a broad spectrum of missions, including:

Oceanographic research and data collection

Offshore energy and infrastructure inspection

Search and rescue operations

Mine countermeasures

Environmental monitoring and seabed mapping

This delivery further expands HII’s global portfolio of autonomous maritime systems, which includes more than 750 REMUS vehicles delivered worldwide. Today, REMUS systems are operated by 14 NATO navies and have earned a reputation for reliability, longevity and mission versatility across defense, commercial and scientific applications.

About HII

HII is America’s largest shipbuilder, delivering the world’s most powerful ships and all-domain mission technologies, including unmanned systems, to U.S. and allied defense customers. HII is the largest producer of unmanned underwater vehicles for the U.S. Navy and the world.

With a more than 140-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII builds and integrates defense capabilities extending from the core fleet to C6ISR, AI/ML, EW and synthetic training. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s workforce is 44,000 strong. For more information, visit:

HII on the web: https://www.HII.com/

HII on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TeamHII

HII on X: https://www.twitter.com/WeAreHII

HII on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/WeAreHII

HII on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wearehii

Contact:

Greg McCarthy

(202) 264-7126

gregory.j.mccarthy@hii-co.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4777f67e-28fc-43bb-98f3-203109d4bca5