Flare Named Winner of The Hacker News Cybersecurity Stars Awards for Cyber Threat Intelligence

MONTREAL, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flare , the leader in identity-first cyber threat intelligence (CTI) , today announced that it has been named Most Innovative Cyber Threat Intelligence Platform for The Hacker News Cyber Security Stars of 2026 awards. This award recognizes the company’s innovation and impact in helping organizations proactively detect and respond to threats across the external threat landscape.

Every day, thousands of external threats surface across the clear and dark web, giving attackers the leaked data, credentials, and underground intelligence they need to target organizations. For security teams, the challenge is knowing which exposures matter most, and acting before attackers do.

Flare solves this challenge by giving organizations continuous visibility into threats emerging across the clear web, dark web, and cybercrime communities. The platform monitors dark web forums , stealer log markets, Telegram channels, marketplaces, paste sites, ransomware leak sites, initial access broker listings, and clear web sources to detect threats tied to an organization’s domains, users, IP addresses, brands, and keywords.

“Too many security teams are rich in data and poor in answers,” said Norman Menz, CEO at Flare. “Legacy CTI platforms promise improved detection and deliver dashboards full of indicators no one has time to investigate. Flare is different. Our platform was built on a different premise: your analysts don't need more signals, they need a faster path from exposure to action.”

Built for SecOps, CTI, and fraud teams, Flare’s cyber threat intelligence platform combines detection, enrichment, AI-driven prioritization, historical context, and automated response in a single workflow. Its cybercrime intelligence database includes more than 20 billion leaked credentials, 73,000+ Telegram channels, more than 60 ransomware blogs, 2 million threat actor profiles, and data from 160 cybercriminal forums.

The Hacker News Cybersecurity Stars Awards honor the companies, products and teams advancing the cybersecurity industry through technical excellence, innovation and measurable impact. Winners are selected by an independent panel of judges based on criteria including innovation, effectiveness, and industry contribution.

Learn more about the platform on the website .

About Flare

Flare is the platform that hundreds of organizations around the globe select to end the risk of account takeover, ransomware attacks and data breaches caused by human and non-human identity compromise. As the leader in identity-first Cyber Threat Intelligence (CTI), Flare helps detect high-risk identity exposures with the largest collection of stealer logs, criminal forums, and identity exposures in the industry. For more information, visit the website or start a free trial to experience the platform firsthand. Join our Discord community and explore Flare Academy to stay up-to-date on the latest in threat intelligence.

Media Contact

Geena Pickering

Look Left Marketing

flare@lookleftmarketing.com

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: What is Cyber Threat Intelligence (CTI)?

A: CTI is the process of collecting, analyzing, and contextualizing information about cyber threats to help organizations understand risks and make informed security decisions. CTI provides visibility into threat actors, attack techniques, exposed assets, compromised credentials, and emerging threats so security teams can identify and mitigate risks before they lead to an incident.

Q: What makes Flare different than other CTI platforms?

A: Flare delivers identity-first CTI, helping organizations understand how exposed credentials, stealer logs, leaked data, and other identity-related risks are being used by cybercriminals. Unlike traditional CTI platforms that focus primarily on indicators of compromise or nation-state activity, Flare provides actionable intelligence on threats targeting people, accounts, and digital identities, enabling organizations to prioritize remediation and reduce risk faster.

Q: How can security teams use CTI?

A: Security teams use CTI to identify exposed credentials, monitor cybercriminal activity, investigate threats, prioritize vulnerabilities, support incident response, and strengthen security operations. By providing context on emerging threats and attacker behavior, CTI helps organizations focus resources on the risks most likely to impact their business.