Venn Appoints Andy Larson as Chief Revenue Officer and Zion Perets as Chief Real Estate Officer, Doubling Down on Deep Industry Expertise

NEW YORK, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Venn, the operating infrastructure for multifamily, today announced the appointments of Andy Larson as Chief Revenue Officer and Zion Perets as Chief Real Estate Officer. The dual appointments signal a deliberate expansion of Venn's executive team with leaders who have operated at every level of the industry — from large-scale platforms to point solutions to ownership and asset management.

"At Venn, multifamily is not a vertical. It has our undivided attention," said Or Bokobza, CEO and Co-Founder of Venn. "That focus demands that we surround ourselves with people who understand this business from the inside out. Andy and Zion know the technology side of this industry, what operators need, and what owners need from their operators. That combination is rare and it is exactly what our partners deserve."

Andy Larson, Chief Revenue Officer

Andy brings 25 years of multifamily experience across the full technology stack — from a decade building enterprise expertise at RealPage, to scaling HappyCo from under $1M to $20M ARR and Tour24 from under $1M to $10M ARR, growing both into two of the industry's most recognized point solutions.

"I have spent much of my career watching operators try to solve the same problems with the same fragmented tools," said Larson. "Venn is the only company actually solving from an infrastructure first approach. The culture pulled me in. The chance to build something AI-native and deliver change at scale made the decision obvious."

Andy arrives at Venn with an unusually clear view of the industry’s need and appetite for authentic transformation. Venn's partners will be working with someone who has sat in every seat and is entirely focused on helping them own their data, build their operational foundation, and step into a world where AI functions as a force multiplier.

Zion Perets, Chief Real Estate Officer

Zion brings 15 years of experience on the owner-operator side of multifamily real estate. Most recently serving as CFO at CGI+ Real Estate Investment Strategies, where he rose from financial analyst to CFO. Zion oversaw over $4B in acquisitions and assets across California, Florida, and Georgia — managing both in-house and outsourced property management across multiple operators simultaneously.

As the customer of Venn’s customers, his vantage point is both unique and strategically critical. He has been the owner hiring the property management companies that Venn serves. He knows the friction of waiting on reports, logging into multiple systems, and trying to assemble a coherent picture of portfolio performance across disparate operators. He has felt it from both sides of the table.

"I was a Venn customer first. When I saw what they were able to solve for me, it was obvious we could do this for the whole industry," says Perets. “Together we're building the solutions I wish I had when I was running my portfolio."

At Venn, Zion is focused on building the tools that give owners and operators shared visibility, turning the relationship between asset managers and property management teams from reactive to proactive. Since joining, he has partnered directly with asset managers to build portfolio visualizations they now rely on to make faster, more confident decisions. For an industry that has historically required a team of analysts to answer basic business questions, that's a meaningful shift.

About Venn

Venn is the operating infrastructure for multifamily that turns an operator's data into a proprietary organizational asset and builds the tools, workflows, and agents to act on it. With 60+ connectors across the proptech ecosystem, Venn runs every data source through a normalization algorithm that organizes information into a single, usable language — structured, secured, and fully owned by the operator. On that foundation, operators can deploy Venn's complete operating system out of the box, covering the full resident journey from leasing through renewal, or commission purpose-built agents and workflows specific to their business, typically delivered in four to eight weeks. With more than $70 million invested to date, the infrastructure gives operators a real-time view of their entire portfolio and the ability to optimize every line item of the P&L. Bozzuto, Related, Kairoi Residential, and leading operators across 300,000 units in 30+ states have built their operations on Venn.

Venn is based in New York, NY with R&D offices in Tel Aviv. For more information, visit www.venn.city .

Media Contact: Sydney Webber sydney@venn.city