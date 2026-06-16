MazeBolt Named Best AI-Powered Vulnerability Management Solution in 2026 Cybersecurity Stars Awards

RAMAT GAN, Israel, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MazeBolt, the leading provider of AI-powered DDoS Vulnerability Management solutions, has been named the winner of the AI-Powered Vulnerability Management category in the 2026 Cybersecurity Stars Awards, presented by The Hacker News and evaluated by an independent panel of judges.

According to the judges, "MazeBolt has built a platform that runs simulations against a company's defenses to find real gaps and misconfigurations before attackers do, helping enterprises stay prepared as threats change. Their work shows genuine thoughtfulness about what it takes to keep critical systems running safely."

“This recognition reflects a fundamental shift we're driving in how enterprises approach DDoS security,” said Matthew Andriani, CEO and Founder at MazeBolt. "RADAR™ doesn't just find a gap once. It continuously maps vulnerabilities across the full known attack surface, creating proprietary datasets that tell organizations precisely where their defenses fall short and where to focus remediation. That's how you move from reactive response to true resilience."

MazeBolt ensures business continuity for global enterprises by delivering AI-driven DDoS resilience against rapidly evolving, AI-powered attacks. RADAR continuously validates DDoS defenses in live production without disruption, running thousands of nondisruptive simulations across massive attack surfaces to uncover real vulnerabilities and misconfigurations before attackers exploit them.

To learn more about MazeBolt, visit our website.

To learn more about the award and why MazeBolt was selected, read the full award profile on The Hacker News Cybersecurity Stars Awards website.

About MazeBolt

MazeBolt ensures business continuity by delivering DDoS resiliency against today’s AI-driven, rapidly evolving attacks. RADAR™ by MazeBolt continuously validates DDoS defenses with zero disruption, running thousands of simulations across the entire attack surface to uncover critical vulnerabilities before attackers exploit them. Powered by AI, RADAR anticipates which attack vectors are most likely to succeed, prioritizes what to fix first, and continuously re-validates defenses as environments change and threats adapt. The result is measurable reduction in DDoS risk, stronger regulatory alignment, and automated DDoS protection that prevents the operational, reputational, and financial damages caused by damaging DDoS downtime. Learn more at: www.mazebolt.com

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