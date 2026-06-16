Nova Southeastern University Names Rick James Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rick James, executive vice president for strategy and operational excellence at Nova Southeastern University, has been named the university’s executive vice president and chief operating officer, reflecting his expanded leadership role across several of the university’s key operational and strategic functions.

James, who joined NSU in 2024, will continue reporting to NSU President and CEO Harry K. Moon, M.D., and serving on the university’s Presidential Cabinet.

Since joining NSU, James has worked with university leadership to advance institutional priorities, improve cross-functional coordination, and strengthen performance across the university's academic, clinical, research, innovation, and administrative enterprises. James’ leadership portfolio includes human resources and the Office of Innovation and Information Technology and has now grown to encompass NSU Health, the Alan B. Levan | NSU Broward Center of Innovation, and the Office of University Compliance.

"NSU has made significant progress in advancing its strategic priorities, and I am proud to be part of a team committed to the university's continued success," James said. "I look forward to building on that momentum as we strengthen collaboration, align resources, and support the initiatives that will drive NSU's future growth and impact."

Prior to joining NSU, James held senior executive leadership positions with Stryker and HCA Healthcare. He was chief development officer for HCA Healthcare's East Florida Division, overseeing growth and strategic development for one of the region's largest healthcare networks. The division included 14 hospitals, 12 ambulatory surgery centers, 98 physician practices, 60 urgent care centers, and 22,000 employees, and it generated more than $5 billion in annual revenue.

James holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Flagler College.

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