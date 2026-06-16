VetsForever Achieves Exponential Growth with VA-Accredited Representation for Service-Disabled Veterans Nationwide

Dallas, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VetsForever, a veteran-run law group providing VA-accredited representation to veterans navigating the VA claims process, reached major growth milestones this summer. In just four years, the company has proudly served nearly 3,400 veterans and nearly 1,300 individuals in 2026 so far. The organization is on track to increase its client count by 975% from 2024 to 2026, rising from 163 to more than 1,750 over the two-year period.

VetsForever attributes its impressive results to three key factors: the dedication of its team, a commitment to continuous improvement, and the strength of veteran referrals.

“This momentum reflects the trust that veterans place in us and the trust they place in each other,” says Trinidad Aguirre, co-founder and CEO of VetsForever. “Our power is truly in our referrals. Veterans share their experiences because they want to help a brother or sister in arms.”

Today, approximately three out of five VetsForever clients come through direct recommendations from other veterans. Satisfied clients have become powerful advocates within their own communities, proactively referring dozens of fellow service members who need support navigating the VA system.

One of those clients is Justin Miller, a Chicago-based Army veteran, entrepreneur and father of three. After completing two tours in Iraq and spending nearly a decade after separating from service without a VA disability rating, Miller turned to VetsForever for support. The VetsForever team, led by Chief Legal Officer and VA-accredited attorney Jacob Pugh, represented him to reach a 100% permanent and total disability rating in just 11 months.

“VetsForever showed up, and the ease of working with their team was great,” says Miller. “As an entrepreneur and a father, time is my most precious commodity. I could spend countless hours trying to figure everything out myself, or I could trust a team that has the experience and track record to help me get across the finish line.”

Miller said the difference between working with VetsForever and navigating the process alone came down to expertise, efficiency, and understanding the system.

The firm has consistently evolved its approach to better serve veterans, including improving its intake process to build strong connections and gather the information needed to develop more effective claims strategies. The focus remains the same: creating meaningful relationships with veterans while providing knowledgeable representation.

“We are always asking how we can improve, how we can serve more veterans and how we can be more effective,” says Chris Ward, Chief Operations Officer of VetsForever. “That mindset comes from the military: adapt and overcome. We apply that same discipline to how we support every veteran who comes through our doors.”

Since its founding in 2022, the Dallas-based firm has advocated for veterans across 46 U.S. states, Washington, D.C., and overseas, helping clients secure more than $11.5 million in awarded backpay. The firm’s continued expansion reflects a broader need for veteran-focused advocacy and increased awareness of the value of working with VA-accredited representatives throughout the claims process.

VetsForever’s team includes more than 50 employees, with more than 85% of staff being service-connected disabled veterans who bring personal experience and understanding to their work.

VetsForever leads with education and advocacy because the goal is to help veterans move forward with greater stability and peace of mind. Leaders regularly provide insight in industry conferences, VetsForever’s Beyond the Rating podcast series, online resources and more.

Through legal advocacy and veteran-centered support, VetsForever advocates for service members to access the benefits they earned through their service. VetsForever’s 2026 event presence includes the Council of College Military Educators, Military REICON, CPOSpouse Connect, Veteran EDGE, the Military Culture Conference, and Military Creator Con (MCON), where VetsForever will serve as a community partner. Through these events, the team will engage in meaningful conversations and connect with even more veterans in need of legal support.

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About VetsForever

VetsForever is a law group providing legal representation through VA-accredited representatives (VA Accredited Attorney Number: 55664). The company was founded in 2022 by 100% service-disabled veterans Trinidad Aguirre, Chris Ward, and Jacob Pugh and is certified by the National Veteran-Owned Business Association. VetsForever advocates for veterans throughout the complexity of the VA claims process to get them the benefits and compensation they earned. For more information, visit vetsforever.com. Connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok.

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