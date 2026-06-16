Adstra Named Launch Partner for Databricks CustomerLake, Bringing Identity Resolution to the Heart of the Agentic CDP Era

NEW YORK, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Databricks Data + AI Summit — Adstra , a leading identity resolution and data solutions provider, today announced its role as a launch partner for Databricks CustomerLake , a new agentic Customer Data Platform (CDP) built natively on Databricks. Adstra's Conexa identity resolution platform serves as an identity layer within CustomerLake. Brands can now build more complete, trusted customer profiles without moving data out of the governed environment where it already lives.

Adstra and Databricks help joint customers by resolving identities and enriching governed first-party data with third-party signals. CustomerLake gives marketing and data teams agentic interfaces to unify data, automate campaigns, and personalize experiences. Adstra helps improve profile quality, segmentation, and privacy-first engagement at scale.

Adstra's Conexa platform connects directly to this foundation. It resolves identities across offline and online signals with high match rates, enriches profiles with third-party signals under strict privacy and compliance controls, and feeds cleaner data upstream into every downstream activation. Segmentation sharpens, waste drops, and engagement becomes a known quantity, not a guess.

CustomerLake is designed to work with an open partner ecosystem across identity, enrichment, activation, measurement, and customer experience, helping enterprises move faster without creating new data silos or adding unnecessary vendor complexity.

"Despite a decade of innovation in data platforms and AI, turning customer data into business value remains one of the hardest challenges for enterprises," said Tasso Argyros, VP Engineering at Databricks. "CDPs helped establish the importance of unified customer data, but the AI era requires a new approach — one where customer intelligence is built directly into the governed data foundation and agents help transform raw customer data into business-ready insights, decisions, and experiences. Our launch of CustomerLake brings this Agentic CDP vision to life, helping marketing teams finally unlock 1:1 personalized customer engagement at scale."

The integration is available today. Together, the platforms deliver:

Native identity resolution within the governed data layer, eliminating the need to import records from external silos or reconcile duplicate data

In-environment data enrichment, combining first-party data with third-party signals without moving data outside existing privacy controls

AI agents that automate action, converting customer data into campaign decisions rather than static reporting

A composable architecture designed to integrate with existing marketing and data stacks

“Most enterprises still struggle with the same core problem: their identity layer doesn’t actually resolve the customer. Either the CDP can’t accurately connect identities, or the solution operates as a black box with limited transparency and control,” said Rick Erwin, CEO of Adstra. “CustomerLake changes that by building customer intelligence directly where the data already lives. With Conexa embedded natively as an identity layer, marketers and AI agents can operate from the same trusted customer understanding — enabling smarter decisions, better personalization, and stronger outcomes together.”

To learn more about how Adstra and Databricks work together, visit adstradata.com. Read the CustomerLake announcement at databricks.com .

About Adstra

Adstra delivers identity resolution and data solutions for media and technology clients. Built on the Conexa Identity Network, Adstra's composable, cloud-based platform unifies customer identities across offline and online signals, enabling precise, privacy-first audience activation at scale. From brands and agencies to publishers and political media buyers, Adstra powers the data infrastructure behind smarter targeting and stronger results. Learn more at adstradata.com.