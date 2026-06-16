FBG Bid Co. Acquires FAT Brands Assets for $595 Million 

LOS ANGELES, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FBG Bid Co. announced today that it has completed the acquisition of substantially all assets of certain subsidiaries of FAT Brands Inc. for approximately $595 million. The transaction included 13 restaurant brands spanning more than 1,700 locations worldwide: Round Table Pizza®, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Great American Cookies, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Native Grill & Wings, and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, in addition to the Georgia-based manufacturing facility that supports Great American Cookies and Pretzelmaker. The transaction was approved by the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas following a court-supervised sale process.

Latham & Watkins LLP, GLC Advisors & Co., LLC, and Huron Consulting Group LLC served as advisors to FAT Brands, and White & Case LLP and Houlihan Lokey Capital, Inc. served as advisors to FBG Bid Co.

For more information on FAT Brands, visit www.fatbrands.com.

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands is a leading global franchising company that strategically develops and grows fast casual, quick-service, and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. The Company currently operates 13 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza®, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Great American Cookies, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Native Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 1,700 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit http://www.fatbrands.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Erin Mandzik, FAT Brands

emandzik@fatbrands.com