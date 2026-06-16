EdgeMode and the Spanish City of Mora sign Memorandum of Understanding to advance 300 MW "DC Malpica" Data Center Campus

The project is backed by a €3 billion technology investment pledge to establish Mora as a European digital hub, creating up to 5,000 jobs during the construction phase alone





The campus will leverage energy-efficient solid oxide fuel cell solutions and serve as a critical pillar for EdgeMode to deliver a planned 1.5 GW IT capacity across Spain





FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. and MALPICA, Spain, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EdgeMode, Inc. (OTC: EDGM) has officially entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the City Council of Mora to formalize institutional cooperation for the development of "DC Malpica", a planned 300 MW IT large-scale data center campus located in Toledo, Spain. The agreement establishes a cooperative framework to ensure the orderly and efficient development of one of Europe’s most high-potential data center sites, which is designed to support artificial intelligence, high-performance computing (HPC), and cloud services.

The Mayor of Mora, Emilio Bravo and Charlie Faulkner, CEO, EdgeMode, formally signed the MOU to establish this collaboration for DC Malpica on Wednesday, June 10th in the plenary hall of the municipality.

Mayor Emilio Bravo Peña is proud to be part of a project that will put Mora on the European energy map: "With this data center project we will be a leading town not just in Spain, but in Europe. Furthermore, I am sure that the magnet effect will work, and companies from other sectors, some of which are necessary for this project, will also come to Mora."

The City of Mora has pledged significant investment in technology around the Malpica site, with a commitment to invest 3,000 million euros (€3 billion) in the project with a number of technology companies.

Earlier this year, EdgeMode announced a major collaboration with a provider to deploy solid oxide fuel cell microgrid solutions to power the site. The Malpica site is located close to Madrid, one of Europe’s leading AI and digital infrastructure hubs, and is part of EdgeMode’s eight-site Spanish portfolio, totaling over 4.35GW of planned capacity."This agreement marks a critical milestone in the development of one of Europe’s prime locations for data center capacity, and our collaboration with the City of Mora," said Charlie Faulkner, CEO of EdgeMode. "By establishing this institutional framework, we can navigate the development process efficiently while ensuring that DC Malpica delivers lasting economic value, high-quality employment, and technological advancement to the local community without compromising on environmental standards."

Under the terms of the MOU, the City Council of Mora will provide active institutional support, facilitate coordination across administrative departments, and champion the site's designation as a Project of Strategic Interest within the region. In turn, EdgeMode has committed to integrating the campus seamlessly into the local economic and social fabric.

The MOU outlines clear priorities for local job creation – as many as 5,000 during the construction phase – potential collaborations with regional businesses, and the introduction of training and talent development initiatives. Furthermore, the project will adhere to rigorous sustainability standards, utilizing energy-efficient and low-emission technologies to minimize its environmental footprint and align with best practices in industrial development.

The MOU, which carries an initial 24-month term, underscores a mutual dedication to transparent communication, good faith, and strict regulatory compliance. The partnership paves the way for Mora to establish itself as a key hub for next-generation AI infrastructure in Spain, and for Edgemode to put in place Tier-3–ready AI campuses with some of the largest capacity in Europe.

About EdgeMode

EdgeMode develops scalable AI-ready data center campuses and integrated energy infrastructure across strategic global markets. The company focuses on power-secured developments aligned to accelerating AI and high-performance compute demand.

Contact Information

Jamie Kightley

IBA International - PR for EdgeMode

Email: edgemode@iba-international.com

Phone: +1 561 228 1940 or +44 1572 757932

Charlie Faulkner

Chief Executive Officer

EdgeMode Inc.

Email: hello@edgemode.io