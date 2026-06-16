HVAC in Data Center Market: Key Trends, Innovations, and Growth Opportunities to 2032

Delray Beach, FL, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global HVAC in data center market was valued at 13.70 Billion USD in 2025 and is projected to scale up to an impressive 31.80 Billion USD by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.78% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2032, driven primarily by the escalating thermal management demands of high-density artificial intelligence infrastructure and advanced graphics processing unit workloads.

The global marketplace reveals that North America continues to hold the largest regional base due to its unprecedented concentration of hyperscale facilities and aggressive early adoption of advanced thermal management systems. Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific region is rapidly expanding as the fastest-growing market worldwide, propelled by massive cloud infrastructure investments, regional digitalization blueprints, and an intensive shift toward sovereign AI campuses.

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Major Key Players in the HVAC in Data Center Industry:

Vertiv

Schneider Electric

Johnson Controls

Carrier Global

Trane Technologies

Daikin Industries

Rittal

Stulz

Munters Group

LiquidStack

Submer

Green Revolution Cooling (GRC)

Motivair Corporation

Boyd Corporation

HVAC in Data Center Market - Regional Analysis:

North America

The North American region continues to hold the largest base in the global marketplace, with its total market value estimated at 5.05 Billion USD in 2025 and projected to expand to 11.20 Billion USD by 2032, representing a solid CAGR of 12.05% over the forecast period. This dominant position is underpinned by the unprecedented concentration of mega-scale hyperscale facilities across major digital crossroads like Northern Virginia, Phoenix, Dallas, and Silicon Valley. The regional market is characterized by rapid technological evolution, with major cloud providers and artificial intelligence developers pushing the limits of high-density infrastructure design. Furthermore, regional demand is heavily influenced by strict state and federal energy efficiency goals, prompting widespread investment in predictive software-defined controls and advanced dry cooling systems to optimize regional power use.

Europe

The European market presents a highly sophisticated, regulation-driven landscape, with its market size valued at 3.51 Billion USD in 2025 and expected to reach 7.33 Billion USD by 2032, growing at a steady CAGR of 11.08% during the forecast window. The European market is heavily concentrated around the primary FLAP-D markets—Frankfurt, London, Amsterdam, Paris, and Dublin—while experiencing rapid new development across the Nordic countries. The primary driver across Europe is compliance with strict environmental directives, including the EU Green Deal and local energy conservation acts. These regulations force operators to maximize their operational efficiency, utilize low-global-warming-potential refrigerants, and actively implement circular energy systems that capture waste heat for local municipal use.

Asia Pacific

The Asia Pacific region represents the fastest-growing market across the global landscape, starting from a value of 3.97 Billion USD in 2025 and surging to 10.74 Billion USD by 2032, expanding at an extraordinary CAGR of 15.28% over the forecast period. This rapid growth is fueled by massive regional digitalization blueprints, explosive e-commerce expansion, and a rapid increase in corporate cloud adoption across highly populated countries like China and India. Regional governments are heavily focused on developing sovereign computing capabilities and local digital infrastructure, which is driving a major wave of high-density data center construction that requires advanced, high-performance thermal management systems.

Rest of World

The Rest of World market is experiencing steady infrastructure growth, with its baseline value evaluated at 1.17 Billion USD in 2025 and forecasted to reach 2.53 Billion USD by 2032, moving forward at a CAGR of 11.64%. This heterogeneous market segment is driven by rapid regional digital transformations across the Middle East, Latin America, and select parts of the African continent. As global digital service providers and local telecommunications companies expand their regional footprints to support local user bases, they are constructing high-tier data centers that require robust, high-performance mechanical systems designed specifically to operate in challenging environments.

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Top 10 Key Takeaways

Leading Region: North America maintains the largest regional market footprint, sustained by continuous megawatt-scale hyperscale developments and strict corporate energy mandates.

Fastest-Growing Region: Asia Pacific is expanding at the swiftest pace globally, propelled by nationwide data infrastructure programs, deep cloud penetration, and sovereign AI projects.

Dominant Offering Segment: Hardware and system solutions represent the lion's share of market revenue, driven by greenfield builds and massive thermal retrofits.

Leading Industry Vertical: The information technology and telecommunications sector continue to command the largest market share as cloud providers build out worldwide edge and core networks.

Key Technology Shift: A massive, inevitable transition from traditional room-level air conditioning to hybrid and direct-to-chip liquid cooling architectures is underway.

Regulatory Force: Global energy efficiency mandates, strict Power Usage Effectiveness standards, and municipal waste heat recovery rules are rewriting data center design books.

Key Companies: Market frontrunners include established thermal champions and specialized liquid cooling innovators who are consolidating market share through aggressive corporate acquisitions.

Near-Term Opportunity: The retrofitting of legacy corporate facilities with hybrid containment and single-phase liquid distribution loops provides immediate commercial upside.

Near-Term Risk: Global supply chain bottlenecks in precision components like fluid distribution units, pumps, and eco-friendly refrigerants could challenge project delivery timelines.

Strategic Implication: Engineering executives must transition from standard mechanical air systems to intelligent, software-defined cooling networks to prevent localized thermal runaways.

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