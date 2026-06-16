Greystone Provides $20.7 Million Fannie Mae Loan for Multifamily Property in Matteson, Illinois sold by Cushman & Wakefield

NEW YORK, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone has provided a $20,686,000 Fannie Mae loan to finance the acquisition of The Manors at Brookmere, a 108-unit multifamily community in Matteson, Illinois. The financing was originated by Clint Darby and Andrew Remenschneider at Greystone. Cushman & Wakefield’s Jack Maloney and Brad Smith represented the seller in the transaction.

Built between 2016 and 2018, The Manors at Brookmere is a build-to-rent community situated on more than 11 acres and located south of downtown Chicago. The property consists of 108 townhome-style apartment units featuring two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Residences offer private entrances, attached garages, granite countertops, in-unit washers and dryers, and walk-in closets. The Fannie Mae financing for this property carries a seven-year fixed-rate term with three years of interest-only payments followed by a 30-year amortization schedule. Loan proceeds were used to facilitate the acquisition of the property by a joint venture between Ashland Capital and Crest Capital.

“The Manors at Brookmere represents a compelling investment opportunity in a supply-constrained suburban Chicago submarket, with a differentiated build-to-rent product and strong long-term fundamentals,” said Mr. Darby. “Greystone was pleased to deliver a Fannie Mae financing solution that supports our client’s acquisition strategy and positions the property for continued success.”

“The property's spacious townhome-style residences, attached garages, and suburban location continue to resonate with renters seeking a single-family-home experience with the convenience of professional management,” added Mr. Remenschneider. “We are proud to help facilitate the acquisition with financing tailored to the borrower’s business plan.”

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global commercial real estate services firm for occupiers and investors with approximately 53,000 employees in over 350 offices and nearly 60 countries. In 2025, the firm reported revenue of $10.3 billion across its core service lines of Services, Leasing, Capital markets, and Valuation and other. Built around the belief that Better never settles, the firm receives numerous industry and business accolades for its award-winning culture. For additional information, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com.

About Greystone

Greystone is a private national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greystone.com.

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