Tecnológico de Monterrey leads global agenda on Microcredentials and Digital Education

As a member of APRU, the institution contributes to the development of innovative solutions for talent development and lifelong learning in a global economy undergoing constant transformation.

With more than 2.8 million enrollments on Coursera and edX, and an offering of 172 courses, 20 specializations, 13 professional certificates, and 4 MicroMasters programs in three languages, Tec is strengthening its leadership in digital education, bringing learning opportunities to students and professionals across Latin America, Europe, and the United States.

MONTERREY, Mexico, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tecnológico de Monterrey, through the Institute for the Future of Education (IFE), organized the APRU Microcredentials Workshop 2026 together with the Association of Pacific Rim Universities (APRU). The event took place from May 26 to 28 and brought together leading universities from the Asia-Pacific region to exchange experiences, explore recognition and governance frameworks, and define strategies to help consolidate internationally recognized microcredential ecosystems.

APRU is one of the world’s most prestigious university networks, comprising more than 60 leading universities across Asia, the Americas, and Oceania. Its significance lies in serving as a collaborative platform to address global challenges in areas such as education, innovation, sustainability, health, and economic development.

The event brought together 12 institutions, including the University of California, Riverside (UC Riverside), the National University of Singapore, the University of British Columbia, and the National Autonomous University of Mexico, with the goal of generating agreements and advancing the integration of flexible educational models aligned with technological and labor market demands.

At a time when digital transformation is redefining how skills are acquired, the IFE promotes international collaboration to accelerate the evolution of education. According to ManpowerGroup, 70% of companies in Mexico face difficulties finding talent with the right skills—a figure that has nearly doubled over the past 15 years—highlighting the need for more agile training models.

According to Bryan Penprase, Vice President for Sponsored Research and External Academic Relations at Soka University of America and co-organizer of the workshop, “The more than 60 universities that make up APRU have developed different microcredential models. This gathering allowed us to learn from one another, share experiences, and move toward a new generation of microcredentials that complement and strengthen the academic offerings of our universities. In this context, Tecnológico de Monterrey has been a benchmark in the development of these models, and its experience and innovation make it a strategic partner in advancing the evolution of microcredentials internationally.”

During the workshop, experts and educational leaders agreed on the need to move toward international standards that facilitate the recognition and portability of microcredentials across institutions and countries. As part of this effort, participants agreed to develop a reference document that compiles best practices and recommendations to strengthen this training model, whose relevance continues to grow in response to the demand for continuous skills development in the labor market.

Participants also highlighted the importance of building collaboration mechanisms among universities and organizations to share resources, technological infrastructure, and governance models that can expand the reach of microcredentials without compromising their quality. The goal is to promote stronger ecosystems that support lifelong learning and respond more effectively to the evolving needs of students, professionals, and employers.

Microcredentials are emerging as a practical solution by enabling the validation of specific skills in less time and with a stronger connection to the workplace. “Microcredentials are becoming an essential mechanism for expanding access to lifelong learning and helping students acquire relevant skills throughout their professional journeys. This workshop brought together leading universities to share experiences, develop common approaches, and build reliable, scalable, and internationally recognized microcredential ecosystems that strengthen the foundations of the future of higher education,” said José Escamilla de los Santos, Associate Director of the IFE.

Currently, Tecnológico de Monterrey has developed 172 courses available worldwide, with more than 2.8 million total enrollments on Coursera and edX, impacting students and professionals in more than 10 countries. In March 2025, the course ChatGPT: Uses and Strategies, developed by the IFE Alternative Credentials team, received the GMA Awards with special recognition for international excellence in AI-powered instructional design.

In a world where skills are constantly evolving, microcredentials are emerging as a key tool for connecting education with labor market needs. This event strengthened international collaboration to promote new learning models supported by technologies such as artificial intelligence and reinforced Mexico’s position as a relevant player in the global conversation on the future of education and talent development for the digital economy.

To view and download photos, visit: https://tec.rs/APRUMicrocredentialsWorkshop2026



About the Institute for the Future of Education (IFE)

The Institute for the Future of Education (https://tec.mx/en/ife) is an interdisciplinary research institute of the Tecnológico de Monterrey Education Group, whose mission is to improve people’s lives by transforming higher education and lifelong learning around the world. The Institute creates, disseminates, and applies research-based educational innovation to improve learning ecosystems and practices, engaging in a wide range of activities including research, educational technology entrepreneurship, consulting, impact projects, advocacy, and community development on a global scale.