Westhaven Gold Presenting Today at the Energy & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Summit

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westhaven Gold Corp. (TSX-V: WHN) (OTCQB: WTHVF), based in Canada, focused on advancing high-margin gold and silver development projects in southern British Columbia, reminds investors that its President & CEO, Ken Armstrong, will present live today at the Energy & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Summit hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com.

DATE: June 16th

TIME: 1:30 PM ET

REGISTER HERE

Available for 1x1 meetings: June 16th to Friday, June 19th. Schedule 1x1 Meetings here.

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Company Highlights:

$85M Partnership with Dundee Corporation

Shovelnose Project – A low-cost, high-margin underground development

+ 50,000m drill program underway 35,000m of resource in-fill drilling 15,000m of exploration drilling





ABOUT WESTHAVEN GOLD CORP.

Westhaven is a gold and silver focused exploration and development company targeting low sulphidation, high-grade, epithermal style gold and silver mineralization within the Spences Bridge Gold Belt in southern British Columbia. Westhaven controls ~60,263 hectares within four properties spread along this underexplored belt.

The Shovelnose gold and silver project is the most advanced property, with a 2025 updated Preliminary Economic Assessment that validates the project’s potential as a robust, low cost and high margin 11-year underground gold mining opportunity with average annual life-of-mine production of 56,000 ounces gold and 313,000 ounces silver with a CDN$454 million after-tax net present value (at a 6% discount rate) and 43.2% IRR (base case parameters of US$2,400 per ounce gold, US$28 per ounce silver and CDN/US$ exchange rate of CDN$1.00=US$0.72).1

On February 23, 2026, Westhaven closed a strategic earn-in agreement with Dundee Corporation, whereby Dundee may earn up to a 60% interest in Westhaven’s four Spences Bridge Gold Belt properties through up to CDN$85,000,000 in staged project expenditures. Under the first phase, Dundee has committed a minimum of CDN$30,000,000, inclusive of a fully funded 50,000m drill program and Pre-Feasibility work at Shovelnose. The agreement allows for the accelerated exploration and evaluation of one of Canada’s most compelling, undeveloped, high-margin gold and silver assets.

Qualified Person

The technical and scientific information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Robin Hopkins, P.Geo. (NT/NU), Vice President, Exploration for Westhaven and a Qualified Person for the Company under the definitions established by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

1 See Westhaven’s news release entitled “Westhaven Announces Updated Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Shovelnose Gold Project, British Columbia” and dated March 3, 2025.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

For further information, please contact:

Westhaven Gold

Kaeli Gattens

Vice President Communications

T: 604-681-5558

E: kgattens@westhavengold.com

Website: www.westhavengold.com

Virtual Investor Conferences

Greg Young

VP Corporate Services

OTC Markets Group

(212) 652-5958

greg@otcmarkets.com