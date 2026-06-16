StorageVault Announces Quarterly Dividend for Q2 2026

TORONTO, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STORAGEVAULT CANADA INC. (“StorageVault” or the “Corporation”) (SVI-TSX announced today that a quarterly dividend of $0.003021 per common share (“Common Share”) ‎will be payable on ‎July 15, 2026 to shareholders of record on June 30, 2026, with an ex-dividend ‎date of June 30, 2026. This dividend has been designated as an “eligible dividend” for Canadian ‎income tax ‎purposes.‎ ‎

About StorageVault Canada Inc.

StorageVault currently owns and operates 270 storage locations across Canada. StorageVault owns 237 of these locations plus over 5,000 portable storage units representing over 13.5 million rentable square feet on 785 acres of land. StorageVault also provides last mile storage and logistics’ solutions and professional records management services, ‎such as document and media storage, imaging and shredding services.‎‎‎

For further information, contact Mr. Steven Scott or Mr. Iqbal Khan:

Tel: 1-877-622-0205

ir@storagevaultcanada.com

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