Blaize Holdings (BZAI) Investor Alert: Johnson Fistel Investigates Following Short-Seller Reports

SAN DIEGO, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating Blaize Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BZAI) on behalf of investors who suffered losses and whether those losses may be recoverable under federal securities laws.

Blaize Holdings Investors: Suffered Losses? Contact Johnson Fistel Today

If you purchased Blaize securities and suffered losses on your investment, you are encouraged to contact Johnson Fistel to learn more about the investigation.

Click here to join the investigation.

For more information, contact Jim Baker at jimb@johnsonfistel.com or (619) 814-4471.

There is no cost or obligation to you.

Background of the Investigation

In late April 2026, two separate short-seller reports were published within two days of each other, both raising concerns regarding Blaize’s customer agreements and business dealings. One report alleged that Blaize had “artificially boosted [its] share price by engaging in a bogus deal with a 4-month-old counterparty whose website features ‘products’ that appear to be photoshopped to add the Blaize logo.” The report focused on Blaize’s recently announced agreement with NeoTensr, which Blaize had announced was expected to generate up to $50.0 million in revenue.

A second short-seller report published shortly thereafter called Blaize a fraud and raised additional concerns regarding the Company’s prior customer agreements.

Following the publication of these reports, Blaize’s stock price declined sharply.

In light of these allegations, Johnson Fistel is investigating whether Blaize complied with federal securities laws. If you suffered losses, or are a long-term holder of Blaize stock, contact Johnson Fistel.

About Johnson Fistel, PLLP | Securities Fraud & Investor Rights

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, Idaho, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder litigation involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and other violations of state and federal law.

Johnson Fistel has been recognized as one of the Top 10 Plaintiff Law Firms by ISS Securities Class Action Services. In 2024, the firm recovered approximately $90,725,000 for investors.

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Contact:

Johnson Fistel, PLLP

501 W. Broadway, Suite 800

San Diego, CA 92101

James Baker, Investor Relations – or – Frank J. Johnson, Esq.

(619) 814-4471

jimb@johnsonfistel.com | fjohnson@johnsonfistel.com