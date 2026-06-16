Vibrant Ingredients Renews Commitment to Veterans Facing Food Insecurity

Lake Mary, Fla., June 16, 2026, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vibrant Ingredients™ continued its partnership with Soldiers’ Angels by sponsoring the organization’s Orlando Military and Veteran Food Distribution event held on June 12, which supports veterans and military families facing food insecurity across Central Florida.

As part of the initiative, Vibrant Ingredients employees joined Soldiers’ Angels and community volunteers onsite in Orlando to help organize and distribute food to more than 200 local veterans and military families. The company also made its annual $10,000 donation to support Soldiers’ Angels food assistance programs and community outreach efforts.

As a natural food and beverage ingredient supplier, Vibrant Ingredients is committed to supporting initiatives that improve access and strengthen local communities.

“We’re proud to continue partnering with Soldiers’ Angels to support veterans and military families throughout Central Florida and nationwide,” said Vince Macciocchi, CEO of Vibrant Ingredients. “Helping improve access to food in our communities is deeply meaningful to our team, and it was an honor for our employees to support efforts that directly impact many families.”

“We’re grateful for Vibrant Ingredients’ continued partnership and support,” said Amy Palmer, Soldiers' Angels President and CEO. “Partnerships like this allows us to continue delivering critical food assistance and support to veterans and military families who need it most.”

The Military and Veteran Food Distribution event is part of Soldiers’ Angels’ broader mission to provide aid, comfort, and resources to service members, veterans, and their families across the country.

About Vibrant Ingredients

Founded in 1954, Vibrant Ingredients is a leading provider of natural, clean label ingredients and systems that power extraordinary food and beverage experiences. The company's broad portfolio — including natural flavors, botanical extracts, functional nutrition, cold brew coffee, tea essences, and food protection solutions — enhances taste, texture, color, shelf life, and performance across a wide range of applications. Vibrant operates four state-of-the-art facilities across the United States and works with leading brands, manufacturers, and foodservice operators. With vertically integrated capabilities and a proven track record of innovation and execution, Vibrant helps customers accelerate to market without compromise. Learn more at www.vibrantingredients.com

About Soldiers’ Angels

Founded in 2003 by the family of General George Patton, Soldiers' Angels is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit that provides aid, comfort, and resources to the Military, Veterans, and their families. Through a global network of volunteers, the organization supports tens of thousands of Service Members, Veterans, wounded heroes, and Military families annually through various programs, including food assistance, deployed support, and holiday initiatives. Soldiers' Angels currently maintains a presence in multiple states across the country and supports Military communities worldwide. For more information, visit www.soldiersangels.org. (Tax ID# 20-0583415, CFC# 25131)

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Kelsey Anderson

kanderson@floridafood.com

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