Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action on Behalf of Immutep Limited Investors

LOS ANGELES, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Immutep Limited, (“Immutep” or the "Company") (NASDAQ: IMMP) investors of a class action on behalf of investors that bought securities between March 24, 2025 and March 12, 2026, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Immutep investors have until July 6, 2026 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/immutep-limited. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

Immutep is a biotechnology company that engages in developing novel Lymphocyte Activation Gene-3 related immunotherapies for cancer and autoimmune diseases in Australia. According to the complaint, Immutep’s TACTI-004 Phase III trial evaluated eftilagimod alfa (efti) in patients with advanced lung cancer.

The Immutep class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) defendants concealed and misrepresented the status and prospects of the TACTI-004 trial based on continuing positive efficacy and safety readouts of efti’s performance in other trials, particularly following positive top-line results from Immutep’s prior TACTI-002 and INSIGHT-003 studies; (ii) defendants announced that the trial was exhibiting “strong operational progress” and the planned interim futility analysis remained “on track for the first quarter of CY2026”; and (iii) Immutep was aware of or was reckless, based on its access to internal clinical data, analyses, and reports concerning the TACTI-004 trial and its planned interim futility evaluation, that then-existing information materially increased the risk that the study would fail to meet its primary efficacy and/or safety endpoints.

On March 13, 2026, defendants allegedly announced that the Independent Data Monitoring Committee (“IDMC”) for the TACTI-004 Phase III study evaluating efti in patients in first line non-small cell lung cancer recommended discontinuing the trial following a planned interim futility analysis. Defendants further allegedly announced that, “[b]ased on its review of the available safety and efficacy data, the IDMC recommended that the trial be discontinued for futility.” On this news, the price of Immutep ADRs fell more than 82%, according to the complaint.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

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