AppFolio Deepens Agentic AI Across Leasing, Accounting, and Resident Operations

New Realm-X capabilities shift more of the portfolio’s operational work onto the platform

The new Claude connector makes its debut at Apartmentalize, June 17-19





SANTA BARBARA, Calif., June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF), the technology leader powering the future of the real estate industry, today announced an expansion of the AppFolio Performance Platform, broadening its agentic capabilities across leasing, accounting, and resident operations and extending the real performance it already delivers for residents, owners, investors, and operators alike.

These innovations advance AppFolio’s vision for Real Estate Performance Management (RPM), where success is defined by the outcomes operators produce, not the tasks they automate. At the center is the Property Performance Gap: the distance between the outcomes operators want to achieve and what their current technology allows. Closing this gap requires an AI-native platform that unifies three interconnected systems of record, action, and growth into a single experience. The AppFolio Performance Platform runs leasing, maintenance, accounting, and resident operations on that foundation, so more of the portfolio’s work happens automatically and under the operator’s control.

AppFolio customers can now run complex workflows directly through Anthropic’s Claude, convert more leads around the clock, close the books faster, and move residents in with less friction, all within a single platform.

New innovations include:

Connect AppFolio directly to Anthropic’s Claude to trigger and execute complex workflows through a secure, native agent-to-agent integration

to trigger and execute complex workflows through a secure, native agent-to-agent integration Close the books with less manual intervention using Realm-X Accounting Performer, which routes bills automatically and surfaces only the exceptions that need a human eye

using Realm-X Accounting Performer, which routes bills automatically and surfaces only the exceptions that need a human eye Convert more leads, including after hours , with Realm-X Leasing Performer with multilingual voice, now fully available and built natively into AppFolio

, with Realm-X Leasing Performer with multilingual voice, now fully available and built natively into AppFolio Delight residents from day one with Resident Concierge, a complimentary, white-glove utility setup service integrated natively into Resident Onboarding

with Resident Concierge, a complimentary, white-glove utility setup service integrated natively into Resident Onboarding Streamline affordable housing applications with a mobile-friendly experience built for complex mixed-portfolio compliance





According to AppFolio’s 2026 Property Manager Benchmark Survey, operators broadly adopting AI are establishing a distinct operational advantage, expecting 31% portfolio growth in 2026 compared to just 12% for the rest of the industry. AppFolio is built for that ambition, with AI-native architecture where intelligent workflows operate within daily property management rather than alongside it.

The System of Action: Realm-X Enhancements

Realm-X is AppFolio’s agentic AI layer, the system of action that executes complex workflows, surfaces the right exceptions, and operates continuously across leasing, accounting, and resident operations on governed, real-time data.

AppFolio is extending its leadership in agentic AI with a secure agent-to-agent connector between Realm-X and Anthropic’s Claude . Where most AI tools only surface data or answer questions, operators can use Claude to trigger and execute complex workflows under AppFolio’s native guardrails. Teams can delegate multi-step administrative tasks from any environment while maintaining accounting, financial, and compliance accuracy, with human supervision in place across agentic actions.

The newly announced Accounting Performer takes on the most time-consuming back-office work so teams can focus on the decisions that drive portfolio performance. It automatically imports and codes invoices, routes them to the right approvers, and continuously closes the books by detecting mismatches and surfacing resolutions. Its budgeting produces data-driven forecasts with transparent reasoning, and reforecasts easily as conditions change.

Already generally available for email and text, Leasing Performer has expanded its capabilities to include phone calls, providing rapid, multilingual responses to incoming inquiries 24/7. It answers complex questions, schedules tours, and helps renters find available units across all affiliated properties. Built natively into AppFolio rather than bolted on through a third-party integration, it operates with a real-time view of portfolio CRM data and calendars, eliminating lead-loss vulnerabilities for high-volume properties. Property managers using Leasing Performer are seeing a dramatic lift in leasing performance, including:

More than 35% increase in showings booked on average

Capture of up to 55% more after-hours demand that previously went unanswered

Showings scheduled in an average of 2.5 minutes over the phone





Resident Messenger Performer is also now generally available, providing an always-on support experience by handling inbound resident questions on demand based on the operator’s data, policies, and rules. Beta customers saw it resolve one-third of resident inquiries automatically, giving residents faster answers and teams more time for higher-value conversations.

The System of Growth: Resident Onboarding and Concierge

The system of growth is where AppFolio turns resident experience into long-term property performance. Satisfied residents renew, refer, and reduce the turnover costs that erode portfolio returns, making every move-in moment a performance decision. Yet property managers cite utility setup as their top move-in pain point , a first impression that puts that performance at risk before it starts. Resident Concierge removes that friction, offering incoming renters white-glove support to set up utilities, available at no cost directly within Resident Onboarding .

The System of Record: Affordable Housing Enhancements

The system of record is where AppFolio keeps every number, every relationship, and every transaction, and for affordable housing operators, that means compliance accuracy at every step. Affordable Housing leasing enhancements deliver a mobile-friendly application experience built to align with evolving HUD, LIHTC, and local program mandates. Operators can build tailored templates that dynamically ask the right questions based on each program’s compliance rules, whether LIHTC, Project-Based Section 8, or local programs. AppFolio groups household applications, carries demographic details directly into verification forms, and moves prospective renters from guest cards onto a centralized digital HUD waitlist.

“Real performance isn’t about doing the same things faster; it’s about building for distinct outcomes,” said Kyle Triplett, Chief Product Officer at AppFolio. “That requires a fundamentally different architecture. Our unified Performance Platform is designed from the ground up to run agentic capabilities directly on governed, real-time data. It’s how leading operators scale their portfolios with confidence and drive compounding success across their residents, investors, and teams.”

AppFolio is showcasing the Performance Platform at the National Apartment Association’s Apartmentalize conference, June 17-19 . Attendees can visit booths #1635 and 1535 to see live product workflows alongside demonstrations of the new Claude connector.

About AppFolio

AppFolio is the technology leader powering the future of the real estate industry. Our innovative performance platform and trusted partnership enable our customers to connect communities, increase operational efficiency, and grow their business. For more information about AppFolio, visit appfolio.com .

For more information, please contact:

AppFolio

appfolio@missionnorth.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/379ddc28-a9a2-4e35-bc31-221fed8f8a93