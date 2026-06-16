51% of Gen Z say highlights are replacing live games for them, compared to 38% of Americans overall

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New research from subscription bundling platform Bango (AIM: BGO) suggests that younger sports fans are increasingly turning to highlights, clips and social media to follow the games they care about, as fragmented sports streaming changes how audiences consume live sport.

The study found that half (50%) of Americans want one app for all the sports they watch. That rises to 56% among 18–24-year-olds and 59% among 25–34-year-olds. Younger viewers are also significantly more likely to feel overwhelmed by the current sports streaming landscape, with 45% of 18–24-year-olds and 46% of 25–34-year-olds saying they subscribe to too many sports streaming services, compared to 30% of Americans overall.

Additionally, most younger sports fans say they need multiple subscriptions just to follow the teams and games they care about. Almost three-quarters of 18–24-year-olds (73%) and more than three-quarters of 25–34-year-olds (77%) say they currently need more than one paid subscription to watch all the live sports they actively follow, compared to 57% of Americans overall.

Against this backdrop, younger audiences are reshaping how sport is consumed. Around half of 25–34-year-olds (51%) and 18–24-year-olds (47%) say highlights are replacing live games for them, compared to 38% of Americans overall. Meanwhile, 59% of 25–34-year-olds and 58% of 18–24-year-olds say they often follow games through clips, updates or social media instead of watching the full match, compared to less than half (46%) for the general population.

Second-screen viewing is also becoming increasingly common among younger audiences. More than half (58%) of both 18–24-year-olds and 25–34-year-olds say they use a second screen, such as a phone or tablet, while watching live sport, compared to just 39% of Americans overall.

The findings suggest that many younger viewers are not turning away from sport but adapting to a more fragmented viewing environment. More than half of younger fans say they have missed a game because they could not find where it was streaming, including 57% of 18–24-year-olds and 55% of 25–34-year-olds.

As sports streaming becomes increasingly fragmented, some consumers are even looking beyond traditional sports subscription models altogether. Three in ten Americans (30%) say they do not pay for sports streaming because piracy is the best way to watch sports. That rises to 40% among 18–24-year-olds and 37% among 25–34-year-olds.

Commenting on the findings, Giles Tongue, subscription expert at Bango, said: “Sports streaming was supposed to make live sport easier to access. Instead, many fans now find themselves juggling multiple subscriptions and platforms just to follow the teams and games they care about.

“While live matches remain hugely important, they are no longer the only way that young fans engage with sport. As streaming becomes more fragmented, many are turning to highlights, clips and social content to stay connected, transforming sport from a single live viewing event into an always-on digital experience.

“This isn't necessarily a sign that younger fans care less about live sport. It’s more of a reflection of how sports consumption is evolving. When viewers are juggling multiple subscriptions, struggling to find where games are streaming and missing matches altogether, it's no surprise that highlights and social content are becoming a bigger part of the sports experience.

“The findings highlight a growing gap between how fans want to consume sport and how sports streaming is delivered today. As sports content becomes spread across more services, the brands that simplify access and bring fragmented sports experiences back together will be best placed to engage the next generation of sports fans.”

To learn more about the findings, click here .

About Bango

Bango enables content providers to reach more paying customers through global partnerships. Bango revolutionized the monetization of digital content and services, by opening up online payments to mobile phone users worldwide. Today, the Digital Vending Machine® is driving the rapid growth of the subscription economy, powering choice and control for subscribers.

The world's largest content providers, including Amazon, Google and Microsoft trust Bango technology to reach subscribers everywhere.

Bango, where people subscribe. For more information, visit www.bango.com

Methodology

This research was commissioned by Bango and conducted by an independent research agency. The research comes from a representative sample of 2,500 American consumers aged 18 and over, and was conducted in May 2026.

Media contact

Keaiana O'Riordan

bango@wildfirepr.com