The Human Bean Donates One Dollar Per Drink to Local Food Banks on June 19

Medford, OR, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Friday, June 19, every drink ordered at The Human Bean does double duty. The nationwide coffee company is hosting its 13th Annual Food Drive at every location, and for one day only, one dollar from every drink sold goes straight to local food pantries and programs.

Food insecurity doesn't take a summer break, which is why The Human Bean picks this time of year to bring awareness and impact to hunger. While most food drives pile up in November and December, pantry shelves tend to run low in summer, when the need for families and individuals is often at its highest.

"We know from our partners that food pantry shelves can use additional stocking in the summertime when school is out and donations are slower," says Janie Page, Chief Marketing Officer of The Human Bean. "We're honored to hold this event each year with our franchise partners and their guests to help feed The Human Bean communities."

On average, one dollar donated to a food bank equals three meals. Last year, Human Bean drive-thrus collectively helped fund the equivalent of over 204,000 meals at 170+ locations. Each franchise partner picks their own local food bank to support, so the impact stays close to home.

“We could not meet the immense need without the generosity of businesses like The Human Bean that care about their community,” shares Kellie Battaglia, Chief Advancement Officer of ACCESS in Medford, Oregon. “We are so grateful for The Human Bean’s long-time commitment to helping ACCESS fight hunger here in the Rogue Valley.”

Guests are invited to visit any Human Bean location on Friday, June 19 to be a part of the fight against hunger. More information about the Annual Food Drive and a drive-thru locator are available at thehumanbean.com .

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About The Human Bean

With a passion for creating happy ‘Human Beans’, the company’s drive-thrus around the U.S. have established a reputation for friendly baristas and high-quality coffee, teas, smoothies, granitas, Bright® Energy and good eats. The Human Bean opened its first drive-thru espresso stand in Ashland, Oregon in 1998, and currently supports over 216 locations open or under development in 23 states.

Learn more at thehumanbean.com .











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