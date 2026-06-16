Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action on Behalf of Graphic Packaging Holding Company Investors

LOS ANGELES, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Graphic Packaging Holding Company, (“Graphic Packaging” or the "Company") (NYSE: GPK) investors of a class action on behalf of investors that bought securities between February 4, 2025 and February 2, 2026, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Graphic Packaging investors have until July 6, 2026 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/graphic-packaging-holding-company. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

Graphic Packaging, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products. Its customers include businesses in the food, foodservice, beverage, household, and other consumer product industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Company sells its products through sales offices, as well as through broker arrangements with third parties.

At all relevant times, Defendants touted the purported strength and stability of Graphic Packaging's business model and operations, as well as its purported ability to deliver on its cost and inventory reduction, free cash flow (FCF"), and profitability goals, notwithstanding ongoing and persistent market headwinds challenging the Company's and its customers' businesses.

Indeed, in February 2025, despite its President and Chief Executive Officer ("CEO"), Defendant Michael P. Doss ("Doss"), acknowledging "unusual volume challenges for the industry and our customers" over the past several years, Graphic Packaging forecasted full year ("FY") 2025 net sales, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted earnings per share ("EPS") of $8.7 billion to $8.9 billion, $1.68 billion to $1.78 billion, and $2.53 to $2.78, respectively, excluding foreign exchange impacts. Defendant Doss attributed the Company's ability to weather the aforementioned headwinds to its overall business model and operations, asserting that Defendants would continue to "build on" the Company's "consisten[t]" and "profit[able]" and "strong and steady" results in 2025.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Graphic Packaging was experiencing, inter alia, significant inventory management issues, as well as significantly reduced demand and volumes and increased costs; (ii) Defendants downplayed the true scope and severity of the foregoing issues, which were likely to, and did, have a material negative impact on the Company's business and financial results; (iii) Defendants likewise overstated the strength and sustainability of the Company's business model and operations, as well as its ability to weather ongoing macroeconomic headwinds; (iv) accordingly, the Company's previously issued FY 2025 financial guidance was unreliable and/or unrealistic; and (v) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising



