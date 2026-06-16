UBC MOSAIC and LifeLabs Unlock New Ways to Manage and Predict Heart Health

Toronto, Ontario, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The University of British Columbia MOSAIC research team and LifeLabs have partnered on an initiative that transforms how we understand and manage cardiovascular health in Canada while reimagining the future of cardiac care. MOSAIC (Multi-Omics and Sonography to Advance Integrated Cardiac Care) brings together advanced heart imaging, genomics, and artificial intelligence to personalize care and identify earlier signs of heart disease for British Columbians.

By combining echocardiographic imaging, genomic information, and AI-enabled analytics, MOSAIC aims to identify earlier disease signals, improve risk prediction, and enable more precise, proactive care.

Through this collaboration, LifeLabs will support this initiative by providing sample collection, making it easier for residents across British Columbia to participate in the study and ensuring that everyone is represented in the future of medicine. Through their provincial network of 129 patient service centres, participants from across British Columbia can complete study-related blood testing closer to home.

Fundamentally, this partnership helps ensure that individuals from diverse communities, including rural regions, can participate in the study.

“Real impact comes when innovation can reach people at scale,” said Erica Zarkovich, Chief Market and Partnerships Officer. “LifeLabs plays a vital role in making that possible by leveraging our provincial network of Patient Service Centres to connect British Columbians to this research and enable convenient, close-to-home participation.”



Together, MOSAIC and LifeLabs are helping to build a province-wide platform for precision cardiovascular health, supporting research that will benefit current and future generations of British Columbians. Details regarding the MOSAIC Initiative and partnership with LifeLabs are available at https://mosaic.ubc.ca/.

About UBC MOSAIC

Led by Dr. Teresa Tsang, MOSAIC is a province-wide initiative based at the University of British Columbia working to improve how heart disease is detected, understood, and treated. By combining echocardiography, genomics, artificial intelligence, and clinical expertise, MOSAIC aims to identify early signs of heart disease and support more personalized care and treatment decisions for patients across the province. MOSAIC is funded by Genome Canada and Genome BC as part of the Canadian Precision Health Initiative (CPHI), a national effort to bring the latest

advances in genomics into healthcare, ensuring that discoveries translate into better, more personalized care for all Canadians. The CPHI aims to create a data set of 100,000 Canadians to support research into the future.

MOSAIC brings together participants, doctors, researchers, and community partners from across BC to build a secure, high-quality dataset that reflects the diversity of the people and communities we serve. The study is committed to making research more accessible and extending the benefits of precision medicine to rural, remote, and underserved communities. By creating an inclusive platform, MOSAIC is helping shape the future of equitable precision cardiovascular care for patients today and future generations.

About LifeLabs

Empowering healthier Canadians for over 60 years, LifeLabs was founded in Canada and remains dedicated to serving Canadian communities. As Canada’s leading provider of laboratory diagnostic information and digital health connectivity systems, LifeLabs enables patients and healthcare practitioners to diagnose, treat, monitor, and prevent disease. We support over 15 million patient visits annually and conduct over 140 million laboratory tests through leading-edge technologies and our 6,500 talented and dedicated employees located across Canada. We are a committed innovator in supporting Canadians to live healthier lives, operating Canada’s first commercial genetics lab and the country’s largest online patient portal, with more than 9 million Canadians receiving their results online. LifeLabs has been named one of Canada’s Best Employers (2021, 2022 and 2023) and Best Employers for Diversity (2022 and 2023) by Forbes and recognized for having an award-winning Mental Health Program from Benefits Canada.