2026 Cross-Strait (Fuzhou) Fisheries Week kicks off, welcoming guests from all six continents for first time

FUZHOU, China, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2026 Cross-Strait (Fuzhou) Fisheries Week officially opened on June 12 at the Fuzhou Strait International Conference and Exhibition Center in southeastern China's Fujian Province. Running for five days under the theme "Land of Blessings, Fisheries Connecting the World," the event marks the first time it has attracted guests from all six continents. Adopting a holistic, full-industry-chain approach and an innovative dual-venue format, the week spotlights four pillars: technological advancement, integrated development, global connectivity, and sustainability.

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Jointly hosted by the Fuzhou Municipal People's Government, the Fujian Provincial Department of Ocean and Fisheries, and the China Fisheries Association, and co-organized by the Fuzhou Municipal Bureau of Ocean and Fisheries, the Fujian Fisheries Industry Association, and the Fujian Oceanic and Distant-water Fisheries Development Promotion Association, the event features four distinctive sectors: "Scientific Innovation," "Cross-Strait Integration," "Partnership Connection," and "Sustainable Development."The event features 23 specialized programs - seven more than last year, comprehensively showcase the new achievements in Fuzhou's marine fishery development. It has drawn representatives from over 30 countries, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), and overseas research institutions, setting new records in both scale and influence.

Adopting a pioneering phygital (physical plus digital) strategy, the event unveiled two key platforms: the "Fuzhou: Where Blessings Meet Bountiful Seas' Online Platform", utilizing 3D technology for a 24/7 showcase; and the "Million-Person, Billion-Fish Cloud Release", allowing the public to participate in digital stock enhancement with interactive learning modules.

The week also hosts three major sub-forums: the Marine Economy and Fisheries Development Forum, the Cross-Strait Fisheries Integrated Development Conference, the China-Southeast Asia Fisheries Cooperation Conference, and the International Symposium on Deep-Sea Aquaculture. These gatherings focus on digital empowerment, highlighting the transition of traditional fisheries toward smarter, data-driven operations.

Running concurrently, the 18th China (Fuzhou) Fisheries Expo was held from June 12 to 14 at the same venue. Also debuting a dual-venue model for the first time, the expo spans over 100,000 square meters - a historic high - further cementing its status as a leading global fisheries trade fair. As of June 14, the expo had recorded 272,500 visits (up 39% year-on-year), on-site retail sales of RMB 531 million (up 51%), and intended transaction volume of RMB 2.076 billion (up 33%). It has also spurred strong interest in five curated cultural and tourism routes, reflecting deep public engagement and broad social impact.

With an open and collaborative posture, the Cross-Strait (Fuzhou) Fisheries Week continues to serve as a pivotal platform for cross-strait integration, international trade matchmaking, and technological exchange. It is enhancing the brand equity of "Fuhai" (Blessed Sea) and "Fuyu" (Blessed Fisheries), supporting high-quality development across the marine fisheries value chain, and injecting sustained momentum into the blue economy.

Source: Organizing Committee of the Cross-Strait (Fuzhou) Fisheries Week