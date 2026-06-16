Tissue Clearing Market Size to Worth USD 330.09 Million by 2035, Growing at a 9.57% CAGR – SNS Insider

Austin, United States, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “According to SNS Insider, The Tissue Clearing Market size was valued at USD 133.13 Million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 330.09 Million by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 9.57% over 2026–2035.”

Tissue clearing market is steadily advancing as an increasing number of research institutions are utilizing advanced 3D imaging technologies to visualize intact biological tissues more accurately. Adoption across neuroscience, oncology, cardiology, and developmental biology is driven by innovations in novel tissue clearing reagents, automated workflow, hydrogel-based methods, and high-resolution imaging systems.





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High Demand for Advanced Tissue Visualization Fuels Market Revenue Growth

Increasing shift from traditional 2D histology to whole-organ 3D imaging has also been driving market growth. This technology allows you to analyze the neural networks, solid tumors, and complex tissues in detail, together with the growing global prevalence of cancer, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes and neurodegenerative diseases the demand for better imaging technologies solutions to promote disease research, biomarker discovery, and therapeutic development.

Leading Market Players Listed in the Tissue Clearing Market Report:

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Leica Microsystems

Bruker Corporation

Miltenyi Biotec

Logos Biosystems

LifeCanvas Technologies

Visikol Inc.

ClearLight Biotechnologies

Zeiss Group

PerkinElmer

3D BioOptima

Alpha Lifetech

Biocytogen

Biotium

Abcam

Akoya Biosciences

TissueVision

Fluigent

NanoString Technologies

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Tissue Clearing Market Segmentation Analysis

By Product

The Kits & Reagents sub-segment accounted for the largest market share, which stood at 44.13%, driven by the need for their repetitive use during each tissue clearing process. The sub-segment that is expected to show the highest growth rate is the Automation Platforms sub-segment.

By Tissue Type

In terms of Brain Tissue segments, the largest was dominated by the market in 2025 with a share of 38.74%, which could be attributed to the high utilization of tissue clearing techniques in the process of understanding neural circuits and connectivity. The fastest-growing segment was that of Whole-Organ Samples due to the increasing need for visualizing the organs.

By Application

Neuroscience segment dominated the market in 2025 with a 45.78% share due to increasing research efforts focused on understanding complex neural networks, brain connectivity, and neurological disease progression. The Neuroscience segment is also the fastest growing, supported by expanding government funding initiatives, increasing adoption of advanced imaging technologies, and growing interest in large-scale brain mapping projects globally.

By Technology

The CLARITY segment emerged as the market leader in 2025 with 25.16% market share owing to its hydrogel technique that facilitates deep optical imaging without any damage to tissue structure. The CUBIC segment recorded highest growth rates during the same period due to cost-efficiency, scalability, solvent-free process, and superior imaging performance.

Regional Insights:

The North American region has emerged as the dominant regional participant in the global market for Tissue Clearing, holding a 41.28% revenue share worldwide in 2025. This regional supremacy is due to excellent research facilities in biomedicine, heavy investment in research activities by agencies, such as NIH and NSF, and presence of key players offering Tissue Clearing technology in this region.

The U.S. Tissue Clearing Market was valued at USD 44.89 Million in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 103.67 Million by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 9.75% during 2026–2035. The U.S. is still the biggest global market because of the availability of adequate financing through projects such as the NIH BRAIN Initiative and an increase in studies related to neuroscience and oncology, as well as the dominance of industry players, such as Thermo Fisher Scientific, Bruker, and Leica Microsystems.

The Europe Tissue Clearing Market is estimated to be USD 38.4 Million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 91.2 Million by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 9.04% during 2026–2035. Europe is considered to be a key market for tissue-clearing technologies because of the strong biomedical research environment, highly developed universities, and governmental policies that facilitate neuroscience, oncological, and translational medicine research. Leading countries in the European region in terms of regional market development include Germany, the United Kingdom, and France.

The Asia-Pacific region is the most rapidly growing regional market, with a compound annual growth rate of 10.73%. The development of infrastructure in the healthcare industry, government funding for medical research, increased investments in neuroscience and oncology research, and use of advanced imaging systems are some of the major factors contributing to the growth of the market.

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Recent Developments:

2026: Thermo Fisher Scientific launched the Glacios 3 Cryo-TEM and established a new Cryo-EM Drug Discovery Center in the Bay Area while announcing a strategic collaboration with NVIDIA to integrate artificial intelligence into scientific instrumentation and advanced imaging workflows.

Thermo Fisher Scientific launched the Glacios 3 Cryo-TEM and established a new Cryo-EM Drug Discovery Center in the Bay Area while announcing a strategic collaboration with NVIDIA to integrate artificial intelligence into scientific instrumentation and advanced imaging workflows. 2026: Leica Microsystems advanced AI-guided surgical microscopy and multi-modal imaging capabilities, introducing innovations in fluorescence optimization and live-cell imaging that further strengthen its leadership in tissue visualization technologies.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

RESEARCH FUNDING & INVESTMENT ANALYSIS – helps you understand government grants, institutional funding trends, biomedical research investments, and emerging opportunities supporting tissue clearing technology adoption worldwide.

– helps you understand government grants, institutional funding trends, biomedical research investments, and emerging opportunities supporting tissue clearing technology adoption worldwide. 3D IMAGING & VISUALIZATION ADOPTION METRICS – helps you evaluate utilization trends across neuroscience, oncology, developmental biology, regenerative medicine, and translational research applications.

– helps you evaluate utilization trends across neuroscience, oncology, developmental biology, regenerative medicine, and translational research applications. TISSUE CLEARING TECHNOLOGY BENCHMARKS – helps you assess the performance, scalability, transparency efficiency, imaging compatibility, and workflow advantages of CLARITY, CUBIC, solvent-based, and hybrid tissue clearing protocols.

– helps you assess the performance, scalability, transparency efficiency, imaging compatibility, and workflow advantages of CLARITY, CUBIC, solvent-based, and hybrid tissue clearing protocols. AUTOMATION & AI-INTEGRATED WORKFLOW INSIGHTS – helps you identify opportunities arising from automated tissue processing systems, AI-powered image analysis, high-throughput laboratory workflows, and next-generation digital pathology integration.

– helps you identify opportunities arising from automated tissue processing systems, AI-powered image analysis, high-throughput laboratory workflows, and next-generation digital pathology integration. ADVANCED IMAGING INFRASTRUCTURE TRACKER – helps you uncover trends in light-sheet microscopy adoption, cryo-electron microscopy deployment, fluorescence imaging advancements, and multi-modal imaging platform investments.

– helps you uncover trends in light-sheet microscopy adoption, cryo-electron microscopy deployment, fluorescence imaging advancements, and multi-modal imaging platform investments. SPATIAL BIOLOGY & TRANSLATIONAL RESEARCH METRICS – helps you gauge emerging opportunities in organ mapping, tumor microenvironment analysis, neural circuit visualization, biomarker discovery, and precision medicine applications shaping the future of biomedical research.

Tissue Clearing Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 133.13 Million Market Size by 2035 USD 330.09 Million CAGR CAGR of 9.57% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Product (Kits & Reagents, Automation Platforms, Instruments, Services, Clearing Reagents, Imaging Systems, Others),

• By Tissue Type (Brain Tissue, Cardiac Tissue, Bone Tissue, Whole-Organ Samples, Others),

• By Application (Neuroscience, Oncology, Cardiology, Developmental Biology, Others),

• By Technology (CLARITY, CUBIC, 3DISCO, iDISCO, PACT, Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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