TOTAL LEGAL SPEND BY COMPANY REVENUE HITS SIX-YEAR LOW IN 2026

Washington, DC, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association of Corporate Counsel (ACC), the premier membership organization representing the professional and business interests of in-house counsel, in collaboration with Major, Lindsey, & Africa, a leading global search firm, announced the findings of the 2026 ACC Law Department Management Benchmarking Report.

The survey, first launched in 2019 is a leading industry resource, providing corporate legal departments with critical data and trends on legal staffing, outside counsel spending, and work allocation. Drawing on comprehensive data from 576 legal departments across 45 countries, this seventh annual report tracks critical metrics, including legal spend as a percentage of revenue, lawyer-to-staff ratios, functional oversight, and law firm use.



Key findings include:

Intensifying Workload: The number of company employees supported by each lawyer has risen steadily, reaching a median of 367 in 2026, indicating that legal teams are supporting a larger client base relative to their size.

The number of company employees supported by each lawyer has risen steadily, reaching a median of 367 in 2026, indicating that legal teams are supporting a larger client base relative to their size. Spend Efficiency Gains: Total legal spend as a percentage of company revenue (a key measure of legal cost efficiency) hit a six-year low in 2026, dropping to 0.43% from a previous high of 0.63%.

Total legal spend as a percentage of company revenue (a key measure of legal cost efficiency) hit a six-year low in 2026, dropping to 0.43% from a previous high of 0.63%. Minimal Innovation Investment: Alternative Legal Service Providers (ALSPs) and technology/overhead account for only 3% and 5% of their respective budget categories, suggesting limited financial room for operational pivots to drive innovation.

Alternative Legal Service Providers (ALSPs) and technology/overhead account for only 3% and 5% of their respective budget categories, suggesting limited financial room for operational pivots to drive innovation. Standardized Cost per Revenue: The median number of lawyers per US$1 billion in revenue has decreased to 3 in 2026, reflecting a trend toward leaner staffing relative to corporate earnings.

The median number of lawyers per US$1 billion in revenue has decreased to 3 in 2026, reflecting a trend toward leaner staffing relative to corporate earnings. Sector-Specific Legal Intensity: Highly regulated industries like Information Technology and Pharmaceuticals maintain significantly higher lawyer counts and spend ratios compared to low-margin sectors like Retail and Energy.

“The ACC Law Department Benchmarking Report is a trusted resource relied upon by thousands of legal departments worldwide to evaluate performance, identify emerging industry trends, and inform strategic and operational decision-making,” said Jason L. Brown, ACC president and chief executive officer. Brown added, “The report provides general counsel with the empirical data needed to support department staffing decisions and recommend budget allocations to C-suite leadership. We are proud to deliver a resource that helps in-house legal teams identify investments that drive the greatest value while upholding the highest standards of legal protection and service.”

"The data tells the same story we see with our clients every day," says Greg Richter, Global Vice President, In-House Counsel Recruiting at Major, Lindsey & Africa. "Legal departments are being asked to take on more strategic responsibility, but they aren't necessarily getting the investment to support that increased mandate. That’s why this data is so powerful for building the business case for investment and ensuring the right team and appropriate resources are all aligned to drive value to the broader business.”

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About ACC

The Association of Corporate Counsel (ACC) is the premier global legal association that promotes the common professional and business interests of in-house counsel who work for corporations, associations and other organizations, through information, education, networking, and advocacy. For more than 40 years, ACC has set the standard for in-house counsel and raised awareness regarding the value of the chief legal officer in the C-suite and boardroom. With nearly 50,000 members employed by over 12,000 organizations spanning 100+ nations, ACC connects its members to the people and resources necessary for both personal and professional growth. By in-house counsel, for in-house counsel® remains the foundation for ACC’s market leadership. For more information, visit www.acc.com and follow ACC on LinkedIn, X, Instagram, and Facebook.

About Major, Lindsey & Africa

Major, Lindsey & Africa (MLA) is the world’s leading legal search and talent solutions firm. Founded in 1982, the firm works with law firms and organizations globally to address their most critical legal talent needs at the senior level, including law firm partners, general counsel, compliance and privacy leaders, and C‑suite executives. MLA delivers both permanent and interim talent solutions, helping organizations build, augment, and optimize legal leadership teams as business needs evolve. With 27 offices and more than 200 search consultants worldwide, the firm combines deep market insight with a highly specialized, advisory approach to support organizations and professionals at pivotal moments of growth and change.

To learn more about Major, Lindsey & Africa, visit www.mlaglobal.com and follow MLA on LinkedIn, X , Facebook , YouTube, Bluesky and Instagram.

Media Contacts:

Tiffani Alexander | t.alexander@acc.com

Jennifer Silver | jesilver@mlaglobal.com