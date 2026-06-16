VINCI: Disclosure of transactions in on shares from June 08th to June 12th ,2026

Nanterre, June 15th, 2026

Disclosure of transactions in on shares

from June 08th to June 12th, 2026

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 14th, 2026, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from June 08th to June 12th,2026:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code) VINCI 08/06/2026 FR0000125486 14 470 123,6602 AQEU VINCI 08/06/2026 FR0000125486 60 005 123,5933 CEUX VINCI 08/06/2026 FR0000125486 10 437 123,6459 TQEX VINCI 08/06/2026 FR0000125486 196 037 123,5693 XPAR VINCI 09/06/2026 FR0000125486 135 000 124,5402 XPAR VINCI 09/06/2026 FR0000125486 50 000 124,5776 CEUX VINCI 09/06/2026 FR0000125486 5 000 124,5438 TQEX VINCI 09/06/2026 FR0000125486 10 000 124,5482 AQEU VINCI 10/06/2026 FR0000125486 135 000 123,1682 XPAR VINCI 10/06/2026 FR0000125486 50 000 123,2769 CEUX VINCI 10/06/2026 FR0000125486 5 000 123,2630 TQEX VINCI 10/06/2026 FR0000125486 10 000 123,2812 AQEU VINCI 11/06/2026 FR0000125486 41 000 123,3991 XPAR VINCI 12/06/2026 FR0000125486 33 000 126,1113 XPAR TOTAL 754 949 123,8387

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website:

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm

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