VINCI: Disclosure of transactions in on shares from June 08th to June 12th ,2026

 | Source: VINCI VINCI

Nanterre, June 15th, 2026                     

Disclosure of transactions in on shares

from June 08th to June 12th, 2026

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 14th, 2026, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from June 08th to June 12th,2026:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s nameDate of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in EuroMarket (MIC code)
VINCI08/06/2026FR000012548614 470123,6602AQEU
VINCI08/06/2026FR000012548660 005123,5933CEUX
VINCI08/06/2026FR000012548610 437123,6459TQEX
VINCI08/06/2026FR0000125486196 037123,5693XPAR
VINCI09/06/2026FR0000125486135 000124,5402XPAR
VINCI09/06/2026FR000012548650 000124,5776CEUX
VINCI09/06/2026FR00001254865 000124,5438TQEX
VINCI09/06/2026FR000012548610 000124,5482AQEU
VINCI10/06/2026FR0000125486135 000123,1682XPAR
VINCI10/06/2026FR000012548650 000123,2769CEUX
VINCI10/06/2026FR00001254865 000123,2630TQEX
VINCI10/06/2026FR000012548610 000123,2812AQEU
VINCI11/06/2026FR000012548641 000123,3991XPAR
VINCI12/06/2026FR000012548633 000126,1113XPAR
      
  TOTAL754 949123,8387 

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website:

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm

Attachment


Attachments

declaration hebdo- rachat d'actions from to 08-06-26 to 12-06-26
GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading

 