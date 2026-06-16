Press release – Neuilly-sur-Seine, Tuesday, June 16, 2026 – 5.45 pm

ARGAN delivered to DANONE a cold storage AutOnom® warehouse near Tours

ARGAN and DANONE today announced the delivery of the new AutOnom® warehouse in Sorigny (37 – Indre-et-Loire, France), marking the successful completion of a strategic project designed to enhance DANONE Group’s logistics performance and environmental sustainability across Western France.

A strategic project, now operational

Following the signing of a contract in future state of completion and the laying of the foundation stone in 2025, the Sorigny site is now fully operational. Developed by ARGAN, this state-of-the-art 8,200 sq.m warehouse, including 6,400 sq.m of positive cold storage (2–6°C), incorporates the latest AutOnom® innovations, enabling the on-site production of green energy for self-consumption.

A rooftop photovoltaic installation covering nearly 3,000 sq.m has been deployed, with a total installed capacity of 580 kWp. It is complemented by energy storage batteries with a capacity of 230 kWh. This system is expected to reduce the site’s CO₂ emissions by 35%.

Designed to meet the highest environmental standards, this warehouse reflects the shared commitment of ARGAN and DANONE to more sustainable logistics, combining operational excellence with a reduced carbon footprint.

ARGAN and DANONE are bound by a long-term lease with a firm nine-year commitment, confirming the long-term sustainability of this new facility, located just a few kilometres from DANONE’s former site in Chambray-lès-Tours.

A high-performance and sustainable logistics hub at the heart of the region

Developed within the Isoparc business park in Sorigny, the site benefits from a strategic location with direct access to the A10 French highway, close to the A85 and just 15 kilometres south of Tours. It is part of a dynamic business area, which already comprises more than 100,000 sq.m of developed logistics space, approximately 1,400 employees and around 30 established companies.

Ronan Le Lan, Chairman of ARGAN’s Executive Board: “We are very proud to support DANONE in this strategic project and to welcome another leading company to our client portfolio. This development perfectly illustrates ARGAN’s premium positioning. I would also like to thank the Touraine Vallée de l’Indre Community of Municipalities and Alain Esnault, Mayor of Sorigny, for their steadfast support throughout the development of this project.”

2026 financial calendar (Publication of the press release after closing of the stock exchange)

July 1: Net sales of 2 nd quarter 2026

quarter 2026 July 23: Half-year results 2026

October 1: Net sales of 3rd quarter 2026





2027 financial calendar (Publication of the press release after closing of the stock exchange)

January 4: Net sales of 4 th quarter 2026

quarter 2026 January 21: Annual results 2026

March 25: General Assembly 2027





About ARGAN

ARGAN is the only French real estate company specializing in the DEVELOPMENT & RENTAL OF PREMIUM WAREHOUSES listed on EURONEXT and is the leading player of its market in France. Building on a unique customer-centric approach, ARGAN develops PREMIUM and pre-let Au0nom® -labelled warehouses – i.e., which produce their own energy for self-consumption – for blue-chip companies, with tailor-made services throughout all project phases from the development milestones to the rental management. As at December 31, 2025, ARGAN represented a portfolio of 3.8 million sq.m, with more than 100 warehouses located in the continental area of France. Appraised at a total of €4.1 billion, this portfolio generates a yearly rental income of €214 million (yearly rental income based on the portfolio delivered as at December 31, 2025).

Profitability, well-mastered debt and sustainability are at the heart of ARGAN’s DNA. The financial solidity of the Group’s model is notably reflected in its Investment-grade rating (BBB- with a stable outlook) with Standard & Poor’s. ARGAN is also deploying a committed ESG policy addressing all its stakeholders. Achievements as part of this roadmap are regularly recognized by third-party agencies such as GRESB (rated: 83/100), Sustainalytics (low extra-financial risk), Ethifinance (gold medal) and Ecovadis (silver medal – top 15% amongst rated companies).

ARGAN is a listed real estate investment company (French SIIC), on Compartment A of Euronext Paris (ISIN FR0010481960 - ARG) and is included in the Euronext SBF 120, CAC All-Share, EPRA Europe and IEIF SIIC France indices.

www.argan.fr







Francis Albertinelli – CFO

Aymar de Germay – General Secretary

Samy Bensaid – Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +33 1 47 47 47 40

E-mail: contact@argan.fr













Marlène Brisset – Media relations

Phone: +33 6 59 42 29 35

E-mail: argan@cdrconsultancy.com





Attachment