Ipsos: Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (8 to 12 June 2026)

 | Source: IPSOS IPSOS

16 June 2026

Disclosure of trading in own shares

under a share buyback program

Period: From 08 to 12 June 2026

Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos

Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298

Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)

Issuer nameIssuer CodeTransaction dateISIN CodeDaily total volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of shares acquiredPlatform
   ISIN code (ISO 6166)  MIC code (ISO 10383)
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W878-Jun-26FR000007329810 16138,8980XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W878-Jun-26FR00000732982 70038,8786DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W879-Jun-26FR00000732987 53439,1657XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W879-Jun-26FR00000732985 25039,0752DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8710-Jun-26FR00000732987 32038,7311XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8710-Jun-26FR00000732985 60038,6952DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8711-Jun-26FR00000732988 10038,5473XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8711-Jun-26FR00000732984 90038,5155DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8712-Jun-26FR00000732986 43838,7621XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8712-Jun-26FR00000732986 48638,6280DXE

Detailed presentation by transaction

A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: “Share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.

Attachment


Attachments

2026 06 16_Communiqué_Rachat d'actions propres_va
GlobeNewswire

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