Ipsos: Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (8 to 12 June 2026)

16 June 2026
Disclosure of trading in own shares
under a share buyback program
Period: From 08 to 12 June 2026
Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos
Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298
Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)
|Issuer name
|Issuer Code
|Transaction date
|ISIN Code
|Daily total volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of shares acquired
|Platform
|ISIN code (ISO 6166)
|MIC code (ISO 10383)
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|8-Jun-26
|FR0000073298
|10 161
|38,8980
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|8-Jun-26
|FR0000073298
|2 700
|38,8786
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|9-Jun-26
|FR0000073298
|7 534
|39,1657
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|9-Jun-26
|FR0000073298
|5 250
|39,0752
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|10-Jun-26
|FR0000073298
|7 320
|38,7311
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|10-Jun-26
|FR0000073298
|5 600
|38,6952
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|11-Jun-26
|FR0000073298
|8 100
|38,5473
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|11-Jun-26
|FR0000073298
|4 900
|38,5155
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|12-Jun-26
|FR0000073298
|6 438
|38,7621
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|12-Jun-26
|FR0000073298
|6 486
|38,6280
|DXE
Detailed presentation by transaction
A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: “Share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.
Attachment