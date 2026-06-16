Ipsos: Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (8 to 12 June 2026)

16 June 2026

Disclosure of trading in own shares

under a share buyback program

Period: From 08 to 12 June 2026

Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos

Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298

Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)

Issuer name Issuer Code Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired Platform ISIN code (ISO 6166) MIC code (ISO 10383) IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 8-Jun-26 FR0000073298 10 161 38,8980 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 8-Jun-26 FR0000073298 2 700 38,8786 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 9-Jun-26 FR0000073298 7 534 39,1657 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 9-Jun-26 FR0000073298 5 250 39,0752 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 10-Jun-26 FR0000073298 7 320 38,7311 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 10-Jun-26 FR0000073298 5 600 38,6952 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 11-Jun-26 FR0000073298 8 100 38,5473 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 11-Jun-26 FR0000073298 4 900 38,5155 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 12-Jun-26 FR0000073298 6 438 38,7621 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 12-Jun-26 FR0000073298 6 486 38,6280 DXE

Detailed presentation by transaction

A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: “Share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.

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