Leverage Shares by Themes’ 2x SpaceX ETFs, SPCH and SSPC, Lead Market Debut With More Than $500 Million in First-Day Trading Volume

GREENWICH, Conn., June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leverage Shares by Themes ETFs today announced a record-setting market debut for its two 2x leveraged SpaceX ETFs: the Leverage Shares 2X Long SPCX Daily ETF (Cboe: SPCH) and the Leverage Shares 2X Short SPCX Daily ETF (Cboe: SSPC).

On their first day of trading, SPCH and SSPC generated more than $500 million in combined trading volume, establishing Leverage Shares by Themes as the clear first-day leader among the new 2x long and short SpaceX ETFs. SPCH was the most-traded product in the category, with approximately $282 million in first-day volume, while SSPC ranked second, with approximately $219 million in first-day volume.

According to Bloomberg Intelligence ETF analyst Eric Balchunas, SPCH’s first-day volume was the largest for a new ETF since IBIT, underscoring the extraordinary demand for efficient, exchange-traded access to leveraged SpaceX exposure.

“The market made its preference clear on day one,” said Jose Gonzalez Navarro, CEO and Co-Founder of Themes ETFs. “Investors wanted access to leveraged SpaceX exposure, but they also cared about liquidity, execution, and cost. SPCH and SSPC were the most-traded 2x Long SpaceX ETF and 2x Short SpaceX ETF, respectively, on Monday, and with a 0.75% expense ratio, Leverage Shares offers the lowest-cost exposure among the new 2x SpaceX ETFs. Even in leveraged products, investors care about what they pay.”

In addition, options on SPCH and SSPC have begun trading, giving investors and active traders an expanded set of tools to express directional views, hedge positions, and develop more advanced trading strategies around SpaceX.

A Category-Leading Debut

The first-day performance of SPCH and SSPC highlights the strong demand for leveraged and inverse exposure to SpaceX following one of the most anticipated public market debuts in recent history.

SPCH is designed for investors seeking amplified bullish exposure to SpaceX, while SSPC is designed for investors seeking inverse exposure or a short-term tactical hedge. Together, the funds provide investors with a complete long and short toolkit within the regulated, transparent structure of an exchange-traded fund.

Both funds launched with a 0.75% expense ratio, positioning Leverage Shares by Themes as the low-cost leader among 2x SpaceX ETF providers. The strong first-day trading volumes demonstrate that cost continues to matter to investors, even in highly tactical and leveraged products.

About SPCH and SSPC

SPCH — Leverage Shares 2X Long SPCX Daily ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, corresponding to 200% of the daily performance of SpaceX common stock.

SSPC — Leverage Shares 2X Short SPCX Daily ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, corresponding to -200% of the daily performance of SpaceX common stock.

Both funds are listed on Cboe and are designed for sophisticated investors and active traders with short-term investment horizons. As with all leveraged and inverse ETFs, SPCH and SSPC are not intended as buy-and-hold investments and may not be suitable for all investors.

About Themes ETFs

Themes ETFs is a provider of thematic and single-stock leveraged ETFs, focused on delivering innovative, cost-efficient investment tools that allow investors to access the companies and trends shaping the future. Through its Leverage Shares platform, Themes ETFs offers daily leveraged and inverse ETF strategies designed for sophisticated investors and active traders.

For more information, visit www.themesetfs.com, www.leverageshares.com, and www.2xspacex.com.

INVESTMENT INVOLVES SIGNIFICANT RISK. Fund does not invest directly in the underlying stock. As with any investment, there is a risk that you could lose all or a portion of your investment in the Fund.

An investor should carefully consider a Fund's investment objective, risks, charges, and expenses before investing. A Fund's prospectus and summary prospectus contain this and other information about Themes ETFs. To obtain a Fund's prospectus and summary prospectus call 886-584-3637. A Fund's prospectus and summary prospectus should be read carefully before investing.

Newly launched Funds have risks associated with a limited operating history.

Because of daily rebalancing and the compounding of each day’s return over time, the return of the Fund for periods longer than a single day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from 200% of the return of the underlying stock over the same period. The Fund will lose money if the underlying stock performance is flat over time, and because of daily rebalancing, the underlying stock’s volatility, and the effects of compounding, it is even possible that the Fund will lose money over time while the underlying stock’s performance increases over a period longer than a single day. The Fund is not suitable for all investors. The Fund is designed to be utilized only by knowledgeable investors who understand the potential consequences of seeking daily leveraged (2X) investment results, understand the risks associated with the use of leverage and are willing to monitor their portfolios frequently. The Fund is not intended to be used by, and is not appropriate for, investors who do not intend to actively monitor and manage their portfolios. For periods longer than a single day, the Fund will lose money if the underlying stock’s performance is flat, and it is possible that the Fund will lose money even if the underlying stock’s performance increases over a period longer than a single day. An investor could lose the full principal value of his/her investment within a single day if the price of the underlying stock falls by more than 50% in one trading day.

Under the Investment Advisory Agreement between the Adviser and the Trust, on behalf of the Fund (the “Investment Advisory Agreement”), the Adviser has agreed to pay all expenses of the Fund, except for the fee paid to the Adviser pursuant to the Investment Advisory Agreement, interest charges on any borrowings, taxes, brokerage commissions and other expenses incurred in placing orders for the purchase and sale of securities and other investment instruments, acquired fund fees and expenses, accrued deferred tax liability, extraordinary expenses, and distribution (12b-1) fees and expenses.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

INVESTMENT RISKS: Investing in the Funds involves a high degree of risk. As with any investment, there is a risk that you could lose all or a portion of your investment in the Funds.

Investment in leveraged products may be subject to higher volatility. Fund does not directly invest in the underlying stock. An investment in the Fund involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The Fund is non-diversified and includes risks associated with the Fund concentrating its investments in a particular industry, sector, or geographic region which can result in increased volatility. The use of derivatives such as futures contracts and swaps is subject to market risks that may cause their price to fluctuate over time. Risks of the Fund include effects of Compounding and Market Volatility Risk, Inverse Risk, Market Risk, Counterparty Risk, Rebalancing Risk, IntraDay Investment Risk, Daily Index Correlation Risk, Other Investment Companies (including ETFs) Risk, and risks specific to the securities of the Underlying Stock and the sector in which it operates. These and other risks can be found in the prospectus.

For periods longer than a single day, the Funds will lose money if SPCX has flat performance, and it is possible that the Funds will lose money even if SPCX performance increases over a period longer than a single day. An investor could lose the full principal value of his/her investment within a single day if the price of SPCX falls by more than 50% in one trading day.

Shares of ETFs are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns. The market price returns are based on the official closing price of an ETF share or, if the official closing price isn’t available, the midpoint between the national best bid and national best offer (NBBO) as of the time the ETF calculates current NAV per share, and do not represent the returns you would receive if you traded shares at other times. NAVs are calculated using prices as of 4:00 PM Eastern Time. Indices are unmanaged and do not include the effect of fees, expenses, or sales charges. One cannot invest directly in an index.

This information is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy shares of any Funds to any person in any jurisdiction in which an offer, solicitation, purchase or sale would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

Themes Management Company LLC serves as an adviser to the Themes ETFs Trust. The funds are distributed by ALPS Distributors, Inc (1290 Broadway, Suite 1000, Denver, Colorado 80203). ALPS is not affiliated with any mentioned entity. Client brokerage services not offered by ALPS. Please see third party site for more information about any mentioned services. Themes ETFs are not sponsored, endorsed, issued, sold, or promoted by these entities, nor do these entities make any representations regarding the advisability of investing in the Themes ETFs. Neither ALPS Distributors, Inc, Themes Management Company LLC nor Themes ETFs are affiliated with these entities. Themes Management Company LLC and Leverage Shares are affiliates that are under common control. Themes Management Company and Leverage Shares have entered into a licensing agreement in which Leverage Shares licenses the trademark LEVERAGE SHARES to Themes Management Company LLC for use in financial services in the United States.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Arielle Shternfeld, Director, Communications and Advisor Relations

ashternfeld@themesetfs.com

+1 (860) 716-3686