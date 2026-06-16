HireBoost and Carahsoft Partner to Bring AI-Powered Recruiting Intelligence, Training and 10X Recruiter Productivity to the Public Sector

ST PETERSBURG, Fla. and RESTON, Va., June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HireBoost, the Recruiting Intelligence Platform, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as HireBoost's Master Government Aggregator®, making HireBoost’s recruiter productivity and training platform available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint and OMNIA Partners contracts.

HireBoost combines AI-powered recruiting intelligence with expert-led recruiter training to help organizations transform recruiters into strategic talent advisors. The platform delivers actionable Role Intelligence that enables recruiters to become domain experts in 30 minutes, improve hiring quality, support a broader range of roles, and achieve up to 10X gains in recruiter productivity. HireBoost is the ultimate companion tool for sourcing, screening and hiring top talent.

"Our success in transforming talent acquisition for the City and County of Denver, where we reclaimed more than 6,600 recruiter hours monthly, proved that deep role intelligence drives performance," said Jodi Marchewitz, CEO & Founder at HireBoost. "We are thrilled to partner with Carahsoft to scale this impact, making it easier for agencies to deploy solutions that build high performing, resilient workforces with speed and precision."

HireBoost's solutions address the persistent challenge of managing high-volume, diverse hiring needs with lean recruiting teams. By institutionalizing Role Intelligence and automating the research-intensive aspects of the recruitment lifecycle, HireBoost enables organizations to significantly increase recruiter productivity, improve quality of hire and reduce time-to-fill—without adding headcount. This empowers public sector organizations to build resilient, high-performing workforces while maintaining fiscal responsibility and operational efficiency. In an environment of budget constraints, hiring freezes and workforce reductions, HireBoost helps recruiting teams do more with less while continuing to attract and hire top talent.

“We are pleased to partner with HireBoost to add its innovative recruiter productivity and training platform to our growing portfolio of HR & Training solutions,” said Tiffany Goddard, Program Executive for HR & Training Technology Solutions at Carahsoft. “HireBoost’s unique combination of AI-powered productivity tools and recruiter training addresses a critical need for Government agencies seeking to modernize talent acquisition, improve hiring outcomes and maximize efficiency with existing resources. Together with our reseller partners, we look forward to helping agencies access the tools and expertise they need to build stronger, more agile workforces.”

HireBoost’s “Train & Retain” and Recruiter SaaS productivity solutions are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R240303. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (703) 673-3570 or Hireboost@carahsoft.com; or learn more about HireBoost’s solutions here.

About HireBoost

HireBoost is the ultimate companion tool for sourcing and screening, pairing intelligent productivity software with expert-led recruiter training. Our platform enables talent teams to operate as strategic talent advisors, institutionalizing "Role Intelligence" to significantly boost productivity and improve hiring quality across the enterprise. By integrating seamlessly into existing LinkedIn and ATS ecosystems, HireBoost empowers recruiters of any level to flex between disparate roles, saving over 20 hours per search without the need to add headcount. For more information, visit www.HireBoost.ai.

Jodi Marchewitz

(216) 970-4242

jodi@HireBoost.ai

https://www.linkedin.com/in/jodimarchewitz/

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for HR & Training Technology, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com